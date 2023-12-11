Highlights Amad Diallo's loan spell at Sunderland last season was crucial to their success, as he scored 13 goals and made three assists in 37 Championship appearances.

Manchester United's recent poor performances indicate a need for a fresh spark, and Diallo could provide that with his return to action.

Sunderland may need to consider alternative options to Diallo, such as signing players from the third tier who have proven themselves as goal threats, like Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United.

Manchester United ace Amad Diallo was key to Sunderland's run to the play-offs when on loan at the Black Cats last campaign, as the Ivory Coast international scored 13 goals and made three assists in 37 Championship appearances.

With the exception of winger Jack Clarke, whose 10 goals make him the second-tier's third top goalscorer, the Black Cats have struggled in front of goal this season and miss the contributions of Diallo.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the former Atalanta man has returned to training, and ahead of Saturday it was suggested he could make the first-team squad for the visit of Bournemouth this weekend.

This was not the case as Diallo missed out on the matchday squad who suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Cherries, but it indicates a return to action is imminent nonetheless.

The Red Devils' poor performances of late such as Saturday's defeat to Andoni Iraola's Cherries, and the recent 1-0 loss to Newcastle United indicate that Erik Ten Hag's side are in need of a fresh spark from somewhere.

Diallo could provide just that, and further complement the impressive performances of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo who made his full Premier League debut in last month's win over Everton.

The Black Cats may need to seek a Diallo alternative

As much as the Mackems faithful would absolutely love to see the return of their former hero on loan, such a reunion may not be compatible with Ten Hag's plans.

The ex-Ajax boss has opted to give his youngsters more minutes this season, evidenced by Mainoo's recent breakthrough into the first team.

The presence of 21-year-old Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri has also been felt this season, with the wideman making seven Premier League appearances, and creating one assist in the process.

The recent inclusions of the likes of Pellistri and Mainoo demonstrate a clear pathway for youngsters at Old Trafford into the United first team, and Diallo could be the next starlet to make this big step for Ten Hag.

Furthermore, the Red Devils may be more reluctant to offload Diallo back to the north-east following the recent sacking of Tony Mowbray who the Ivorian clearly worked well with.

This is not what the Mackems would want to hear, especially given the transfer speculation surrounding club top goalscorer Clarke, who is on the radar of top-flight outfits Burnley and Brentford according to Football Insider.

Who should the Black Cats look to sign as a Diallo alternative?

The Black Cats squad is full of players such as defender Luke O'Nien who has excelled at making the transition from being a top-six side in League One to being a play-off standard Championship player.

As a result of this, the Mackems could certainly do worse than to try and lure some of the third tier's finest talents away from their current clubs.

Peterborough United's Ephron Mason-Clark could be a good addition for the Black Cats as his seven goals and four assists in League One this season demonstrate the danger he poses in the final third.

As the Posh are fourth in the League One table, it could be argued that Mason-Clark is operating at the same level as the Black Cats were less than two seasons ago, so would be a good fit in their squad.

For all the additions to their squad the Mackems made over the summer, it could be argued that they did not adequately replace Diallo, so whoever goes on to be Mowbray's successor must sign a goalscoring winger, especially in the event of a Clarke departure.