Sunderland will be doing everything they can to strengthen their squad ahead of the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The Black Cats have made seven new signings in this transfer window, but it seems the club is still eyeing more additions, especially in the forward area of the pitch.

The club hasn’t had the best of starts to the season, but they did pick up their first win of the campaign on Saturday as they beat Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray will hope that result can be the springboard the club needs for their season to start. But, despite the win, it is clear that Sunderland still need to strengthen their side at the top end of the pitch and not weaken it.

That is because Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts has emerged as a possible target for both Southampton and Celtic in the last day or so.

What is Patrick Roberts’ current situation at Sunderland?

Roberts has been a player who has struggled to find a football club where he is settled and can produce his best football.

However, since joining the Black Cats in the January 2022 transfer window, he seems to have found that home at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old was integral to the club's promotion from League One and was a crucial member of the team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

When he joined Sunderland, Roberts signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, meaning the player is now in the final 12 months of that contract.

The club planned to hold contract talks with the player this summer, but it was reported by Sports Illustrated, that the Black Cats had delayed any contract talks until after the transfer window closes after seeing signs of discontent from the player.

That has now presented an opportunity for teams to show interest in the winger, something that both Southampton and Celtic have done.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton and Celtic are interested in signing the Sunderland player in the remaining days of this transfer window.

But even with his contract situation being what it is, Sunderland should do everything they can to retain the services of Roberts beyond this transfer window.

Why Sunderland must not sell Patrick Roberts amid Southampton and Celtic interest

Ever since it became clear that Sunderland were unlikely to re-sign Amad Diallo from Manchester United, Roberts’ role at the club became even more important.

The 26-year-old has really taken on the responsibility of being an important player for the Black Cats since joining the club. Roberts played 42 times in the 2022/23 season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He was an important member of the club’s attack last season.

Not only was his goals important for the team last season, but his all-round attacking game. He averaged 1.4 in both shots per game and key passes last season, according to WhoScored.com.

The former Manchester City man also averaged 2.5 dribbles per game and had a total of 30.5 passes per game he played, with 82.1% being successful. His total WhoScored.com season rating was 6.99.

These stats back up his importance for Sunderland, especially last season, so while his contract situation is a big cloud hanging over the heads of the player and the club, Sunderland must do everything they can to keep hold of the player this summer.

At this moment in time, Sunderland are a weaker side than they were last season, so they can’t afford to let players like Roberts leave, especially to a team like Southampton, who are expected to be in and around the top half of the table.

Unless the Black Cats receive an offer that blows everything out of the water, Sunderland should remain firm in their decision that Roberts is not available for sale.

Sunderland don’t need to sell and shouldn’t sell, as losing Roberts in these last few days of the transfer window could be the difference between the club having ambitions for the play-offs to floating around mid-table in the Championship.