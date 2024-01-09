Highlights Sunderland have had a strong first half of the season, currently holding sixth position in the Championship.

Michael Beale, the new manager, has turned things around with two wins and an unbeaten streak in his last three league matches.

Sunderland is looking to bring in Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore to bolster their goal-scoring power, potentially leading to a loan move for Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland have had a good first half of the season after their play-off heartbreak from last season.

The Black Cats are currently sitting in sixth position in the Championship, but are only one point clear of Hull City in seventh position - so whilst they are in the top six, it is only by a slender point.

Michael Beale has recently taken charge following the sacking of Tony Mowbray. After losing miserably in his first game in charge, a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Coventry City, he has since gone unbeaten in his next three league matches, winning two of those.

Now entering the second half of the season, a striker is top of Beale’s agenda as he looks to consolidate Sunderland a play-off position in the second half of the season. He will want to go one better than his predecessor’s play-off semi-final defeat last time out.

Moore linked with Sunderland

One player who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light is Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland retain an interest in Moore and want to bring him in this month,

According to Darren Witcoop though, the Black Cats will be facing competition from Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Norwich City. Cardiff City are said to be where Moore is in favour to go, going back to his former side after leaving two years ago, with the Bluebirds also interested.

Moore would be a terrific signing for Sunderland, with the Black Cats desperately needing more goals up front, with winger Jack Clarke leading their goal-scoring charts with 12 so far this campaign.

If Moore comes in, Mayenda should head out

However, if Moore is to make the move to the North East, then Beale should sanction a loan move for forward Eliezer Mayenda.

Mayenda made the move to Sunderland in July from French side Sochaux, reportedly moving for €1 million. Sochaux are also said to have inserted a 25% sell on clause, too.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time so far this season, only playing 187 minutes in the Championship so far this term.

Sunderland forwards compared in 23/24 (Championship only) Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Luis Semedo 13 243 0 0 Mason Burstow 12 598 0 1 Nazariy Rusyn 10 364 1 1 Eliezer Mayenda 8 187 0 0

Of those eight appearances in the league, only one of those has he started - a 1-2 loss at home to Huddersfield Town in late November, in which he was taken off after 74 minutes. His lack of goal contributions in his appearances shows his lack of impact at Championship level going forward.

Despite this, his performance against Huddersfield did show some potential from a pressing/defensive perspective - he won 100% of his tackles, won 50% of his aerial duels and 80% of his ground duels.

With all that considered, you feel that the 18-year-old is in desperate need of regular game time, and that a loan move to a League One or League Two side could benefit his game massively in the long run.

Mayenda has only recently moved to England from France too - so a temporary move to the lower leagues may also benefit him in understanding the language and the English game, as he is still only a teenager.

If Moore were to come in, you would expect he would be first-choice striker for every game for the remainder of the season, leaving Mayenda with less chance of playing than he already has.

Mayenda has such high potential, and it would be a waste for Sunderland to leave him on the bench all season, barely getting a look in.