Highlights Chris Rigg on the radar of Man United.

Jobe Bellingham is key to the team's future success, must not be let go easily.

Bellingham's stats speak for themselves, an indispensable asset if Sunderland aims to grow.

The need to ensure Jobe Bellingham remains a Sunderland player has been reinforced following Chris Rigg's rumoured Man United move.

Reports have emerged that Manchester United are ready to take their interest of Sunderland's 16-year-old sensation Chris Rigg to the next level, with a formal approach set to be made.

Elite clubs from across Europe have been tracking the Hebburn-born midfielder for a considerable amount of time, but it now appears that it's United that will get the ball rolling over a move for Rigg this summer.

Losing Rigg is something the club and its fans have been somewhat resigned to in recent times, but the club must now ensure that if one talented midfield youngster must leave, another must stay.

Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed an impressive debut season on Wearside, and looks set to be a key building block in which a new manager can build their side around.

But some of football's elite clubs have always kept Jobe on their radars, and should any of them come calling for the 18-year-old this summer, the Black Cats must stand firm in the resolve to keep him.

Rigg ready to take on the Premier League

It comes as no surprise that top clubs are now preparing to make their moves for Sunderland's wonderkid, Rigg, who has shown his star potential every time he's worn the red and white shirt.

Complications surrounding any deal for Rigg largely involve his age, as FA rules prevent players from signing their first professional contracts until they turn 17, something Rigg doesn't do until June 18.

Therefore, the England youth international is free to sign a professional deal with another club elsewhere this summer.

As a Sunderland scholar, however, the Black Cats will still be in line to receive a significant fee should he snub a contract on Wearside for a move to the top of the game.

Jobe must not follow Rigg out the door

Sunderland is a club with a clear philosophy: buy young, promising players and develop them through the first-team.

Bellingham is a player that fits that profile entirely, and has already cemented his place in a Sunderland side that looks to progress under new management next season.

Jobe Bellingham 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 45 7 1

His versatility has been on full display during his debut season at the Stadium of Light, having played as a traditional box-to-box midfielder, to brief sightings in a striking role.

Bellingham has been a metronome in the Sunderland midfield, breaking up opposition attacks and launching ones of his own, all while still comfortably being in his teenage years.

To testify to this, data per FotMob reveals that Jobe's 32 interceptions, 1,197 successful passes and his 76 fouls won are all in the top 97.9% of Championship players in his position - meaning only 2.1% of second tier players scored better.

Any manager that walks through the door on Wearside this summer will no doubt want to work with a side that has Jobe in it, and he should be seen as a key selling point to potential candidates.

That point becomes stronger still if Sunderland lose Rigg.