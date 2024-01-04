Highlights Sunderland must secure a loan move for Amad Diallo to boost their chances of making the play-offs.

Diallo was their top scorer last season and could provide the spark the team needs.

Other clubs, including Southampton, are also interested in signing Diallo, so Sunderland must act quickly.

Sunderland have started the season well after their play-off heartbreak from last season.

The Black Cats are currently sitting in sixth position in the Championship, but are only one point clear of Hull City in seventh position - so whilst they are in the top six, it is only by a slender point.

Michael Beale has recently taken charge following the sacking of Tony Mowbray. After losing miserably in his first game in charge, a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Coventry City, he has since gone unbeaten in his next three matches, winning two of those.

Mowbray was the man that led Sunderland to a sixth place finish last season, with their promotion hopes ultimately falling at the hands of Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals. Luton would go on to win promotion to the Premier League for the first time after defeating Coventry in the final on penalties, following a 1-1 draw.

With Beale wanting to build on last season’s success, one player that could help them get there is their key player from last season, Amad Diallo.

Amad Diallo at Sunderland

The Ivorian winger spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light from Manchester United, and would go on to be Sunderland’s top scorer in the second tier last season, scoring 13 goals in 37 games.

He returned to Old Trafford in the summer, before he suffered a knee injury in pre-season in a match against Arsenal in the United States. This injury would keep him out for the first half of the season.

He has returned to the United squad after making a full recovery, and came off the bench in their 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Amad Diallo transfer latest

Now back and fit, there have been many rumours circulating about another potential loan move for Diallo.

One of those clubs has been Southampton, with Football Insider claiming that Southampton are ‘pushing the hardest’ to sign Diallo, with Leicester and Sunderland both also reportedly wanting to take Diallo on loan.

Amad Diallo would be a difference maker at Sunderland

But Sunderland have to make sure that they are the ones to get Diallo on loan for the second half of the season, as he could be the difference between them making the play-offs or not.

As mentioned, he was their top scorer last season with 13 goals. The next highest was Ross Stewart, who scored ten goals, before a serious knee injury suffered in January of last year kept him out for the rest of the season - he's not with Southampton, of course.

Diallo showed last season that he can be the difference for the Black Cats - and they desperately need that spark once again.

It has been well documented that Sunderland’s strikers have been struggling to score goals so far this season, with Nazariy Rusyn their only recognised striker to score for them in the league this season, only scoring once - Sunderland’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Preston North End on Monday afternoon.

Sunderland forwards compared in 23/24 (Championship only) Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Luis Semedo 13 243 0 0 Mason Burstow 12 598 0 1 Nazariy Rusyn 10 364 1 1 Eliezer Mayenda 8 187 0 0

Jack Clarke has been Sunderland’s main man this season, scoring 12 goals, including two in his last three games - but he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this month, with plenty of Premier League clubs keen to sign him.

If Clarke goes, Sunderland’s need for Diallo becomes desperate with a lack of goals in the side - but with Clarke and Diallo in their side, Sunderland could become a real force going forward in the second half of the season.

They also can not afford to let him go to any of their promotion rivals - not least Southampton.

Russell Martin’s side are in fine form at the moment, currently on an 18-game unbeaten run that stretches back as far as September, and are closing in on the top two, with Saints now only three points behind Ipswich Town.

Signing Diallo would be a massive boost for Saints, would be the icing on the cake for their attack, and could make them near unstoppable in the second half of the season. It might well put Southampton into the top-two rather than the top-six, leaving Sunderland in their wake.

Sunderland need to get Diallo back if they are to solidify their place in the play-offs - and to stop their potential rivals from getting away from them.