It is no surprise that the speculation around Jack Clarke's future has intensified given the winger's stellar performances against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was the subject of early summer Premier League interest, following his impressive 2023/24 campaign, which saw him net 15 Championship goals. According to James Copley, Ipswich Town and Southampton were battling it out for Clarke's signature, with the former credited with an £18m bid for the Englishman, as per iNews.

However, Clarke has now been the subject of increased interest from former club Leeds United, with Daniel Farke keen to strengthen his side following the departure of Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion.

With interest in him mounting, Sunderland must ensure they do not allow their talisman to leave for anything below the £25m asking price they have set for him.

Sunderland must stand firm on £25m price tag

Clarke's value to Sunderland cannot be underestimated. With the 23-year-old in the side, it feels like anything is possible for the club this season. Without him, expectations would surely plummet.

The Black Cats were always going to face a battle to keep the winger on Wearside given his form last season. The left winger scored 15 goals in 40 Championship appearances for the club and was instrumental in all that they did.

As the summer has progressed, Clarke has remained a Sunderland player, which has given the fans hope that he will remain on Wearside for at least another season. However, as the transfer deadline looms near, speculation about his exit is increasing.

Leeds have been strongly linked with their former player and will have considerable funds considering their £40m sale of Rutter to Brighton. Therefore, Sunderland must use this as leverage if Leeds are to cement their interest in Clarke with a bid.

According to Teamtalk, the Black Cats have set an asking price of £25m for Clarke, which is the same price Leeds sold Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for earlier in the summer.

Given Clarke's early season form, Sunderland must ensure they do not let their starlet go for anything less than £25m. The Black Cats are in a strong selling position and do not need to sell their prized asset, who has two years remaining on his current deal.

Jack Clarke's Championship 2023/24 statistics to date - per SofaScore Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal conversion 50% Expected assists 0.92 Successful dribbles 3.5 (88%)

Leeds' interest in Clarke unsurprising

Leeds have faced a difficult transfer window to date. Given the club's success in the Championship last season, it was always going to be difficult to resist advances for their star players.

Up until now, the club have sold a host of players for sizable fees, including Rutter, Summerville, and Archie Gray. In total, the club has raked in an estimated £162.9 million on players, meaning they are in a strong spending position.

Following these departures, it is no surprise that the club have been linked with a move to re-sign Clarke from Sunderland. The club have lost their spark and see their former academy product as the man to re-ignite it.

The club are without a win in their opening three games of the season, having drawn both their Championship games to Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion respectively; Leeds were thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Clarke would bring much-needed flair to Elland Road and would also dent Sunderland's hopes of promotion in the process. However, he is surely worthy of a Premier League move and a return to Elland Road would represent a sideways step for the winger.

Given Ipswich and Southampton's early summer interest in Clarke, the winger should hold out for a bigger move. If it does not come this summer, then he is well-placed for promotion with Sunderland this season.

With Clarke the subject of increased interest this summer, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland's star man will remain on Wearside beyond the summer.

Following interest from Ipswich and Southampton, the winger is now being pursued by his former club, Leeds. Given the club has sold their best players for substantial fees, it would be no surprise if they made a move for Clarke.

If the Black Cats are to sell, then they cannot budge below their £25m asking price for their star man.