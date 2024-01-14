Highlights Sunderland star Jack Clarke has attracted interest due to his impressive performances and goal-scoring record this season.

There are several teams, including West Ham United and Leicester City, interested in signing Clarke during the current transfer window.

Sunderland should not sell Clarke for less than £20m because of his potential, his importance to the team's promotion hopes, and the club's strong negotiating position.

Sunderland star Jack Clarke has generated plenty of interest in recent months.

That isn't a surprise considering he has scored 12 league goals so far this season, already beating last year's tally and proving to be a crucial cog in the Black Cats' machine.

With some of the club's strikers struggling to get themselves on the scoresheet this term, the winger has been able to step up to the plate and justify the interest he attracted during the summer.

His performances this term have only gone on to create further speculation about his future - and supporters may be worried that he could be leaving considering the club were open to cashing in on some first-teamers during the previous transfer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

The Black Cats have been crucial in reviving Clarke's career though - and the 23-year-old may be wary about the possibility of not starting every week if he moves on from the Stadium of Light this month.

Interested teams in Jack Clarke

The Northern Echo have reported that West Ham United are interested in recruiting him, as well as Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And they also believe Leicester City and Southampton have taken an interest in their promotion rivals' star man, with both able to spend a decent amount this month after generating plenty of capital from player sales in the summer.

But it's unclear whether any of these teams will end up making a move for the 23-year-old - or whether they will resist making a mid-season approach for the former Leeds United man.

Why Sunderland shouldn't sell Jack Clarke for less than £20m

The Black Cats are in a very strong negotiating position at the moment, with the player still having two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

With this in mind, as well as the fact the club generated plenty of money from the sales of Ross Stewart, Lynden Gooch and others, they can probably afford to keep the ex-Spurs player for at least another 12-18 months.

At 23 too, he will only get better and his valuation should only increase with that.

If they sell him now, that would probably damage their promotion hopes considerably, with his replacement not guaranteed to make a similar impact straight away.

And with the Black Cats yet to bring in a striker this window, selling Clarke now could result in a dip in form that could cost them a top-six finish.

Selling him to a promotion rival like the Saints could be a particularly woeful decision - and letting him go to the Clarets wouldn't be a good idea either considering they could be back in the Championship next season and potentially playing the Wearside outfit because of that.

If a bid of way more than £20m arrives, then the Black Cats would have to consider the offer, because that sum would allow them to bring in a replacement AND recruit a capable striker following Stewart's departure.

But selling him for less than that can't be an option - and it doesn't seem as though the club are considering that.