It’s set to be a very busy summer at Sunderland, as the club continues to search for a new head coach, which is the obvious priority right now.

However, recruitment is also going to be massive for the Black Cats, and we know that it’s not just the head coach that has a say when it comes to who is brought in at the Stadium of Light.

The strategy at Sunderland is clear to see, with the club generally targeting younger players, and they’ve also shown they will cash in on players at the right time. Therefore, there is an expectation that some star men will move on, with doubts around the future of Anthony Patterson and Jack Clarke in particular.

But, it won’t all be about outgoings, as the past few months have shown that several areas need strengthening, and one man who fits the bill for Sunderland is Japhet Tanganga.

Sunderland should gazump Millwall’s move for Japhet Tanganga

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Spurs, and he has gone on to make 50 appearances for the north London outfit in several defensive positions.

But, with Ange Postecoglou in place at Spurs, he decided that Tanganga had no future with the club, so he joined Augsburg on loan, but a combination of injuries and other factors meant he didn’t play, so he returned to the UK in January.

Then, another move was sorted, with Tanganga joining Millwall, and it’s fair to say it’s one that worked out for the Lions and the player.

Tanganga has made 18 appearances in the past few months, and, like many of his teammates, he has gone up a level since Neil Harris’ arrival.

The former player has kept things simple since his return to The Den, and that has benefited a defender like Tanganga. Millwall have been solid at the back, and Tanganga’s physicality and no-nonsense style has been integral to that.

Japhet Tanganga's Millwall Stats (Source: Sofascore) Games Played 18 Points 27 Clean Sheets 5 Interceptions per game 1.4 Clearances per game 3.3 Balls recovered per game 3.4 Dribbled past per game 0.2 Errors leading to shots 0

So, it was no surprise that the Londoners have moved quickly to try and bring Tanganga in permanently, with recent reports revealing that they have agreed a fee with Spurs.

That should force Sunderland into action, as Tanganga is an ideal fit for what they need right now.

Japhet Tanganga could star in the Championship

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Tanganga would pick Sunderland over Millwall, as he has clearly enjoyed his few months at The Den, and staying in the capital may appeal.

Nevertheless, Sunderland is a massive club at this level, and they should have real ambitions of reaching the Premier League, so they are an attractive option.

Whilst defence is certainly not the most pressing issue for the Black Cats, it’s still an area that could be improved, and Tanganga would add pace and power to the back line. At times, it has felt like the side have been a soft touch, so bringing more strength to the team should be part of the summer plans.

Crucially, his profile fits Sunderland. At 25, he is a player who is about to enter his peak years, but he also has plenty of experience, having featured for Spurs in both the Premier League and Europe. Then, you have the added bonus that he has proven himself at this level this season, so it’s a low-risk move.

Another positive about Tanganga is his ability to fill in across the back four. Having a player who can offer such versatility is massive in a demanding 46-game season.

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans

There is a real spotlight on the recruitment team at Sunderland, as there’s no denying that the signings in the past 12 months didn’t really work.

That doesn’t mean they should abandon the strategy that’s in place, but this summer has to be about adding quality that can have an instant impact to put the team in play-off contention next season.

Again, Tanganga ticks plenty of boxes, but Sunderland must act swiftly to convince him to move to Wearside.