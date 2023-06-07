Sunderland made remarkable progress under Tony Mowbray last season, even if the campaign ended in disappointment as they lost in the play-offs to Luton Town.

Despite falling short, there’s optimism around the Stadium of Light about the future, but there’s a lot of work to do in the summer to ensure the Black Cats are pushing for a top six finish again in 12 months time.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

Amad Diallo has returned to Manchester United after his successful loan spell, whilst there are doubts over Jack Clarke amid interest from several top-flight clubs. So, Mowbray’s best XI could look very different when the new season rolls around in August.

One problem the boss needs to address is the lack of strength in depth - particularly up top.

Ross Stewart’s injury was a major blow for the Wearside outfit, and you could argue they would have overcome the Hatters had he played, due to the impact he can have in both boxes.

Even though Joe Gelhardt is a talented player, he didn’t have the same attributes as Stewart, and the attack was hindered as a result. So, bringing in a physical number nine has to be a target, and QPR’s Lyndon Dykes fits the bill.

As FLW exclusively revealed, the Scotland international is expected to leave the R’s this summer after they failed to tie him down to a longer contract. With his current deal expiring in 12 months time, they know they will have to cash in now or risk losing him on a free.

So, a sale feels inevitable, and Dykes is unlikely to command a significant fee due to his contract situation.

What does Lyndon Dykes offer?

The 27-year-old has the exact qualities that Mowbray needs from his central striker. He will hold the ball up, he can bully defenders, he offers an aerial threat, and, as his eight goals this season show, he can chip in with his fair share.

At times, Sunderland were a joy to watch over the past year, but the reality is that they need more battle-hardened Championship players to make sure they can take that next step and reach the Premier League.

Dykes would fit the bill on that front, and Mowbray will have learnt this season just how important it is to have a quality replacement for Stewart.

Winning the race for the QPR man won’t be easy, but Sunderland are a big club who are on the rise, so they will appeal to players. So, they should be going all out to land Dykes, who could help them go the distance as they push for promotion next season.