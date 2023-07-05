Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Sunderland defender Danny Batth, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats "can keep Batth if they sort out a one-year deal" and that is "complicating" a move to Ewood Park, with Rovers reportedly unwilling to pay a fee.

Batth arrived at the Stadium of Light from Stoke City last January and helped the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season before playing an integral role last campaign, making 42 appearances in all competitions as Tony Mowbray's side reached the Championship play-offs.

It is hugely surprising to see Batth linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats must do everything possible to keep hold of him.

Should Sunderland keep Danny Batth this summer?

Batth's importance to the Sunderland team is underlined by the fact he was named as the club's Player of the Year, which is particularly impressive considering the outstanding performances of the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

The centre-back missed the latter part of the season through injury and he was certainly missed as the Black Cats struggled to deal with Luton Town's aerial threat in their play-off semi-final second leg defeat to the Hatters.

Batth brings solidity, resilience and physicality to the heart of the defence and his experience and leadership qualities would be a huge loss in the dressing room should he make the switch to Ewood Park.

Although Mowbray has recruited Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt, Ali Alese is set to miss the start of the new campaign and Danny Ballard has been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham United, so allowing Batth to depart risks leaving Mowbray short of defensive options.

Both Triantis and Seelt are 20 years of age and while both have a lot of potential, having an experienced player like Batth alongside them would be beneficial as they adapt to the Championship.

After missing out in the play-offs last term, the Black Cats will no doubt be hoping to challenge for promotion once again next season and there are few players with a better track record in that department than Batth.

He has experienced four promotions in his career, three times from League One with Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland and once from the Championship, winning the second tier title during his time at Molineux, so that pedigree would be invaluable as Mowbray looks to mount another promotion push.

Blackburn finished level on points with Sunderland in the table last season, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's men missing out on the top six on goal difference, so sanctioning Batth's move to Lancashire would undoubtedly strengthen a rival.

At this stage of his career, Batth needs to be playing regular football and if he cannot be guaranteed that on Wearside after the Black Cats' summer transfer business, then he may be keen to depart.

But Mowbray would surely be reluctant to lose one of his key players from last season, so the club must ensure they retain him this summer.