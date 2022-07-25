Sunderland must intensify Everton deal efforts after latest transfer development: Opinion

We’re now less than a week away from the start of the Championship season and Sunderland still look short of forward firepower.

Ross Stewart is a strong first choice option up top and will be hoping his fantastic goalscoring form in League One last season translates to the second tier but there is not another number nine in the senior squad.

Leon Dajaku has been used as through the middle during pre-season but there are serious question marks over whether he is a suitable option when the Championship season gets underway.

The Black Cats are one of a number of clubs linked with Tottenham’s Troy Parrott but it seems they’re set to miss out on the 20-year-old.

Alasdair Gold from football.london has reported that Parrott is having a medical at Preston North End today ahead of a season-long loan move to Deepdale.

That development means that Sunderland need to intensify their efforts to sign another forward Everton’s Nathan Broadhead.

Thes striker scored some vital goals while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season and it’s no surprise that, according to the Sunderland Echo, the North East club are working on re-signing him.

The report claims Sunderland have made contact with Everton over a deal for Broadhead but face competition from multiple Championship clubs.

It is said a move is not imminent but the Black Cats should be looking to change that if they can.

Heading into the new season without any proper cover for Stewart is a concern and they should be looking to limit the number of fixtures they play without signing more forward firepower is signed.

Obviously, Everton hold the majority of the cards in the current situation but Sunderland need to do all they can to try and accelerate things.

They must be tracking other targets as well but Broadhead’s success under Neil last season means he should be top of their list.

Everton are set to return from their pre-season trip to the US, which the 24-year-old was a part of, this week and that may allow the Black Cats to make progress.

The Parrott, North End development should be a warning to them to intensify their efforts.