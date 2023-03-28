Sunderland have eight games to play this season, but the reality is that they are highly unlikely to make the play-offs.

A seven-point gap to the top six may not seem insurmountable, but with a host of clubs in the mix, and a trip to Burnley coming up next, it’s fair to say it would be a massive shock if the Black Cats did make it.

Obviously, that’s a disappointment, but Sunderland have made progress this season, and their position means they can start planning for next season earlier than usual, which should be beneficial.

It’s clear that Tony Mowbray’s squad needs improving, and you would hope that the recruitment team are seeking to add more experience and know-how to the team.

Therefore, Bournemouth’s Ben Pearson would be an ideal signing.

The combative midfielder has starred at this level for Preston in the past, under former Sunderland chief Alex Neil, and he has been reunited with the Scotsman at Stoke this season. And, once again, he has impressed.

It’s no surprise to see the Potters’ turnaround has coincided with Pearson’s involvement. In the seven games that he has played for his new club, they’ve picked up 14 points, which is promotion form over the course of a season.

The 28-year-old has added real bite and aggression to the team in the middle of the park, evident by the four bookings he has collected in that period, something which is pretty common for Pearson! However, that doesn’t tell the whole story, as he is also an intelligent footballer, someone who uses the ball well and knows where to position himself to break up attacks.

They are qualities that Sunderland could do with, as it seems on occasions they are a soft touch.

You have to go down to 15th in the table to find the first side to have conceded more than Sunderland, and whilst that would normally mean the fingers should be pointed at the defence, the reality is they don’t have the best protection. Furthermore, with the attacking talent Mowbray has, it can be the case that they sometimes lack the defensive discipline that you would want from a forward player.

So, the need for a top quality defensive midfielder, one who will do the dirty work, is clear, and Pearson can be that man.

Obviously, a deal here wouldn’t be straightforward. You would think Stoke are desperate to secure Pearson’s signature, and the Neil connection would make them favourites. Plus, Bournemouth may want to keep the midfielder if they go down.

But, Sunderland are an attractive option. They are a huge club that have a good manager, and they’ve shown this season that they can be in the mix to go up, so if they really push for Pearson, he would surely be tempted.

Not only would he solve a massive problem for this Sunderland side, they would get one over former boss Alex Neil, which would make it so much sweeter.

