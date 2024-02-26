Throughout the January transfer window, one of the biggest transfer stories in the EFL was surrounding Sunderland star Jack Clarke.

After an impressive first half of the 2023-24 campaign, the 23-year-old was attracting plenty of interest from clubs both domestic and overseas.

One club reportedly keen were West Ham United, who were - if reports are accurate - quoted a £20 million fee in order to secure Clarke's services.

Of course, the Hammers - and no other side - met this valuation during the January transfer window.

However, Sunderland must surely brace themselves for offers from the Hammers this summer, especially given their current predicament.

West Ham in a tricky spot with Moyes unrest

Despite being ninth in the Premier League, the mood at the London Stadium is not a good one, with the club up in that league position despite poor recent form.

Hammers' boss David Moyes is under pressure from the fans but has also confirmed he has been offered the chance to stay beyond the end of the season when his current contract expires.

This leaves the club in somewhat of a down mood, with some supporters potentially feeling gloomy about times ahead if they no longer want Moyes in charge.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland Career In Numbers Season Matches Goals Assists 2021/22 20 1 4 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24* 35 15 4 *Stats correct as of February 26, 2024 - as per Transfermarkt

As we have seen previously though, one way of getting fans on board is by making exciting signings, and this is why Sunderland should be braced for West Ham bids for Clarke very early in the summer.

Signing an exciting talent like the winger would certainly be something for Hammers' fans to get excited about, particularly when you consider the impact of Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium in recent seasons.

Jarrod Bowen example shows Clarke could be great signing

Bowen made the move to West Ham from Hull City back in January 2020, with the player having excelled in the EFL, in a move that effectively relegated the Tigers to League One as they failed to replace him adequately.

In the Championship, Bowen scored 52 goals and registered 12 assists in 117 total appearances to earn his move to the London Stadium, and ever since, he has continued to produce in the top-flight.

Bowen is closing in on the 200 appearance mark for the Hammers, and has 54 goals and 36 assists to his name, as well as a European medal after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

If Bowen was able to make the step up to the Premier League and produce for West Ham, there is no reason to say that Clarke cannot do the same this summer, and that is a reason to get excited if you're a West Ham supporter.

Sunderland must brace for Jack Clarke interest

Considering the above, Sunderland must brace for Jack Clarke interest this summer, and they must brace for it in the early stages.

As much as the Black Cats would like to slow things down, start up a bidding war and get the highest price for the player, their best play may be getting an early sale done to a club like West Ham, giving them ample time to find and bed in a replacement - or replacements for that matter.

With Clarke's own agent Ian Harte recently stating that Clarke will 'hopefully' move on this summer, Sunderland - unless they go on to win promotion - must not harbour any hopes of keeping hold of him.

Instead, they should accept the reality of their situation, cash in on Clarke, and re-invest.

That is the model the club have adopted in recent seasons with their endless acquisition of young talent and they must now follow through on it, even if Clarke is a fantastic talent that no Sunderland fan wants to see leave anytime soon.