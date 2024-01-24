Highlights Sunderland are interested in signing Callum Styles, a midfielder from Barnsley, on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Jay Matete, a 22-year-old midfielder, has fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland and may benefit from a loan move to get first-team minutes.

Despite his young age, Matete still has potential and Sunderland should not give up on him yet, especially considering his long contract and the club's aggressive pursuit of younger talent.

Michael Beale is looking to add to his midfield ranks at the Stadium of Light.

With a little more than a week left of the January transfer window, the Black Cats have had a quiet month so far but that could all change before the deadline.

Sunderland make Callum Styles swoop

Sunderland are reportedly interested in Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, the Black Cats have made an approach for the 23-year-old.

It's believed Sunderland are eager to secure a loan deal with an obligation to buy Styles in the summer.

Further Championship interest has also been reported, with The Sun's Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claiming Birmingham City and Hull are also in for the Hungary international.

Styles certainly fits Sunderland's recruitment model; a young player that can be developed and potentially sold on for a profit, but he also provides EFL know-how and experience.

If the midfielder did make the move to the North East, Beale would have a plethora of central options at his disposal - potentially leading to one or two exits from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland Styles swoop can fast-track Jay Matete exit

One player who has fallen down the pecking order is Jay Matete.

The 22-year-old has endured an injury-hit season and requires first-team football.

Even though Beale is looking to find a solution to Sunderland's recent issues, the former Fleetwood Town midfielder doesn't appear to be on the head coach's agenda at present.

Matete returned to the bench for the 2-1 away loss to Ipswich Town but has found himself back out of the matchday squad.

With Styles potentially adding to Beale's options, allowing Matete to go out on loan to get first-team minutes ahead of the 2024/25 season would seem the logical next step.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at then-League One side Plymouth Argyle; another move to the third tier makes sense.

Promotion hopefuls Derby County, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, and Peterborough United will all be looking to strengthen before the close of the January window.

A move to any of League One's elite would benefit Matete and Sunderland while even clubs further down the table would be beneficial.

Sunderland shouldn't give up on Jay Matete

Considering his contract runs until 2026, Sunderland would be foolish to give up on Matete just yet.

He's still only 22, there's plenty of time for the midfielder to develop over the coming years.

Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman has previously spoken of his qualities and "outstanding" potential.

"He is a highly sought-after talent and throughout the season he has attracted admirers from the Premier League and the Championship, which not only highlights the level of his performances but also his outstanding potential," said Speakman (after Matete's unveiling as a Sunderland player).

The Black Cats' chief's reputation hangs on the club's transfer policy. Sunderland have been aggressive and ambitious in their pursuit of younger talent.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

For Speakman's sake, players like Matete are under pressure to succeed in the North East.

You have to feel what the 22-year-old needs, and what his club need him to get, is regular first team minutes.

The arrival of Styles is only going to slim his chances of getting that on Wearside so a loan move elsewhere looks the sensible next step.