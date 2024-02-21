Highlights Michael Beale was accused of using a burner Twitter account to defend himself during his short tenure at Sunderland.

Beale's poor record as Sunderland manager, combined with new claims and negative fan reactions, has damaged his reputation.

Refuted claims of Beale's connections to the burner account do not help his employability or tarnishing reputation as a manager.

Former Sunderland manager Michael Beale was accused of running a burner X (Twitter) account to defend himself whilst he was manager of the Black Cats and Rangers, but his camp has refuted these claims.

Beale spent just 63 days as manager of Sunderland - the shortest reign in the club's history - and his record certainly points towards it being a poor reign.

Michael Beale - Championship record at Sunderland Games 11 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 5 Goals Scored 13 Goals Conceded 13 Overall Points 14

There were a lot of things that he didn't help himself with, and new claims emerged yesterday which alleged some pretty poor behaviour from Beale.

Mick Beale burner account claims

A Sunderland fan podcast called 'What the Falk' discovered some tweets and connections that linked Beale with an X account (Player__id) that had been making pro-Beale tweets during his time as Sunderland boss. Most recently, the now deleted account defended the 43-year-old over not shaking Trai Hume's hand after being brought off in, what turned out to be, Beale's final game in charge of the Black Cats.

The account had also posted other posts defending the former Sunderland boss during his time at Rangers, and a post from Aaron Cawley, from 2017, appeared to tie Beale to the account.

The page's LinkedIn account even closely associated the 43-year-old with the social media account, and a screenshot taken from the profile information of the account tagged Steven Gerrard's former assistant, and said that he was the host of the account's podcast. But Beale's camp has now come out and refuted the claims that Beale was linked with the account.

Michael Beale's stint with Sunderland has further damaged his reputation

Even though the links have been made between him and the former X account, it's not a smoking gun that definitely proves he had any association with Player__id. Either way, it's not a good look to allegedly be using a burner social media account to try and defend yourself to your own fans.

This, combined with the Trai Hume incident, which some fans feel may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, and claims that he made players come in for training after a defeat whilst he took the day off, as per talkSPORT, will make his level of employability as a manager drop further and further.

Related "Horrific" - Claim made on Birmingham v Sunderland incident between Michael Beale and Trai Hume Beale's snub of Hume at Birmingham was not received well by the Sunderland faithful, and it could have cost him his job

His unceremonious departure from QPR to move up to Glasgow, after nobly turning down the Wolves job, left a sour taste in the mouth of one fan base, but those 63 days in charge of Sunderland has spread his poor reputation across the league.