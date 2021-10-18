Sunderland monitoring player issue that could require significant action

Sunderland are reportedly monitoring an issue with Luke O’Nien’s shoulder and the versatile midfielder could do with having surgery but has been playing through the injury.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Black Cats since joining from Wycombe in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the side this term, having signed a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

O’Nien has been used solely as a defensive midfielder by Lee Johnson in 2021/22, playing every minute in League One and helping the Wearside outfit to sit just a point off the top of the table after 11 games.

However, it appears as though he has been playing through a shoulder injury with James Copley from the Sunderland Echo revealing on The Roar podcast that the North East club are keeping a close eye on the issue.

He said: “I think he still needs a shoulder operation as well. I think they’re monitoring it, Sunderland.

“My understanding is that he’s sort of playing through that and he could do with surgery, but he’s trying to get through as many games as possible, which I suppose is credit to him.”

O’Nien doesn’t look likely to get much rest as Sunderland’s schedule is busy over the next few weeks with four games before the end of the month.

The Verdict

This may be cause for concern for Sunderland fans because O’Nien has been an important player in central midfield this term.

The 26-year-old is so consistent in the centre of the park and the fact he’s yet to miss a single League One game indicates just how important he is and how much Johnson trusts him.

That said, it does seem as though he’s capable of playing through the issue and it could be that he’s able to do that for the rest of the season.

Whatever happens, the Black Cats will hope they’re not without the influential midfielder for too long.