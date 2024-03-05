Highlights Jobe Bellingham aims to establish his own football identity, separate from his brother's fame.

Sunderland's interim manager Mike Dodds defends not resting Bellingham, emphasising his worth to the team.

Suggestions emerge from pundits for Bellingham to take a break to enhance his development and stamina.

Sunderland are navigating themselves through a rocky patch at present.

Although unsuccessful in their surprise eventual run into the play-offs last term, this ultimately raised the expectations around the Stadium of Light despite having such a youthful side.

Another man who would soon become a Sunderland player for £3m, has had to deal with his own weight of expectation for other reasons.

This comes in the form of Jobe Bellingham, who has attracted plenty of attention given the exploits of his brother Jude, who has become a mainstay in the Real Madrid and England midfield.

However, the man who brought him to the North East, before subsequently taking charge of his former employers Birmingham City - Tony Mowbray - revealed that Jobe is on his own path, which led to the 18-year-old dropping 'Bellingham' from the back of his jersey.

"He doesn’t want to live off the back of his brother’s name; he wants to be the footballer that he is and show people what he can do," he said via The Sun.

Mike Dodds hits back amid Bellingham selection calls

One man who knows all about Bellingham is Mike Dodds, having worked within Birmingham's Wast Hills academy setup prior to taking up a similar role on Wearside.

At present, Dodds finds himself as Sunderland's interim head coach for the second time this season, following Michael Beale's departure last month.

In his first spell as interim boss, which lasted three games, Bellingham was an influential member of a side which took six points from nine, including his winning goal in a 1-0 success over Leeds United on December 12th.

Ahead of Tuesday night's encounter with league leaders Leicester City, the 37-year-old has hit back at those who believe the prodigy is in need of a rest, amid fears over a potential burnout.

"It's something we've got to be mindful of because he's 18," he told the Northern Echo.

"I really don't want to be that guy who talks about data too much, but the facts are that when he plays, he covers a huge amount of distance for us. The second half against Swansea in particular, the distance he covered in terms of his high-speed running were some of the best of the season - so he got stronger as that one went on.

Jobe Bellingham - 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 34 Matches Started 32 Minutes per Game 78 Goals 5 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes per Game 0.8 Passing Accuracy (%) 86 Tackles per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered per Game 3.0 Duels Won per Game 4.5 Average Rating 6.96 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 05/03/24)

He added: "I understand it being a talking point and completely get it given that he's 18, but it's something we're monitoring and if the time comes where we have to make a decision, then we will."

"About time" Bellingham was dropped

Somebody who believes that it's time for Bellingham to be offered a rest comes in the form of FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke.

Whilst he believes a limited amount of game-time in the coming weeks may serve his development well in the future, Austwicke isn't a fan of the criticism which has come the 18-year-old's way amid a recent drop-off in standards from both the player and Sunderland as a whole.

"I think it's about time Jobe Bellingham was dropped from the XI," he began. "He hasn't been performing as good recently. But, I don't agree with the amount of criticism he's been getting as a player in recent weeks.

"It's quite simple, he's a very good footballer," Austwicke stated. "It's very, very normal for an 18-year-old kid to burn out having played almost every game this season and we're in March.

"What I know about Jobe is that he tends to have one good half, which again is totally normal for an 18-year-old to be inconsistent."

He concluded: "I know there's a lot of young lads these days who can do it consistently, but he just needs a bit of time. He's been given so many minutes and performed in a lot of games, but he could do with a rest."

Sunderland must monitor Bellingham's overall development

Whilst it's become natural to see a number of talents ply their trade in the Championship to develop into a better all-rounded player compared to academy football, Sunderland must monitor Bellingham's state carefully in order to give the midfielder the best possible development.

It's understandable that he may want to feature in every game, and be the man who can drag Sunderland out of the rut they currently find themselves in, but that may prove to be detrimental in the long run.

As Austwicke referred to, we have seen a natural drop-off in recent weeks, as the youngster has only scored once since December, but there can't be such an expectancy on a young man's shoulders, regardless of mitigating circumstances.

It looks highly unlikely that the Black Cats will make the play-offs, therefore this gives Dodds ample opportunity to experiment with the side whilst also looking at a much-needed return to form.