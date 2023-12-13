Highlights Jobe Bellingham's match-winning performance shows he has the potential to reach the very top of the game.

Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds has claimed Jobe Bellingham can follow in his brother’s footsteps following his Leeds United winner.

The 18-year-old scored in the 78th minute to seal all three points for the Black Cats in their crucial clash with Daniel Farke’s side on Tuesday night.

The victory has kept the Wearside outfit inside the top six, as they continue their search for a permanent manager.

Dodds is currently in charge on a temporary basis following Tony Mowbray’s departure earlier this month.

Will Still is the current front-runner to take the reins, but Dodds has now enjoyed two wins from two, beating West Brom last weekend as well.

Dodds: Bellingham “can go to the very top”

Dodds has showered Bellingham with praise following his match-winning performance at the Stadium of Light midweek.

The Sunderland caretaker boss believes that the teenager can follow in his brother Jude’s footsteps and reach the very top of the game.

“Both brothers have a very similar mindset in terms of their relentless pursuit of where they want to get to,” said Dodds, via Sports Illustrated.

“He made a really brave and tough decision to leave Birmingham, the club he supported all his life.

“Thankfully from my perspective, it looks like he’s made the right decision and I’m sure he would reiterate that.

“But it is tough for him, it is tough for him.

“And it will only get easier as he gets credit in the bank for himself.

“I think it speaks volumes for Jobe that as an 18-year-old boy in the Championship, he could play as a nine against West Brom on Saturday and then a 10 against Leeds tonight.

“That shows what quality and class he has and just highlights what a fantastic talent he is regardless of the name on the back of his shirt.

“I think he can go to the very top.

“I’ve worked with a lot of young players and he would be up there with the very best I’ve worked with.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland maintained their position in sixth place in the Championship following their 1-0 win over the Whites on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Dodds will oversee a third game in charge, or if a permanent manager will be in place in time for this weekend’s clash with Bristol City.

The Black Cats travel to Ashton Gate on 16 December.

Bellingham is a special talent

Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world based on this season’s form, with the 20-year-old starring for Real Madrid.

It will be difficult for Jobe to live up to that kind of standard, but his performances for Sunderland this year have shown he has excellent potential.

This was a crucial goal for Sunderland, who are aiming to fight for Premier League promotion this season.

If Bellingham can continue performing this well on a consistent basis then that will really boost the club’s chances of a top flight return.