Mike Dodds has issued a response to Daniel Farke’s accusations of Sunderland parking the bus on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats earned an important 1-0 win over the Yorkshire outfit midweek, maintaining their place inside the top six in the Championship.

Farke expressed his frustration after the game, complaining about the home side’s defensive tactics.

“They tried to park the bus and be there with counter-attacks and they did it ever so well,” said the German, via Chronicle Live.

The defeat ended a run of six wins in seven games for Leeds, closing the gap between the two teams to eight points.

Dodds responds to Farke criticism

Dodds issued a diplomatic response to his opposition manager’s criticisms, praising the quality that Leeds possesses.

The Sunderland caretaker boss believes that Farke will reflect on the game later and realise that his side performed quite well in their efforts to seal all three points on Tuesday night.

"I'll answer this diplomatically," said Dodds, via Chronicle Live.

"We've taken six points from two really, really, strong opponents [West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and then Leeds] - two really, really, good coaches [the Baggies' Carlos Corberan and then Farke].

“I'm sure when he [Farke] watches the game back, which I know a lot of good coaches do, I'm sure he will appreciate just how good we were this evening."

Dodds has overseen two games in charge as temporary manager of Sunderland, taking the reins of the first team squad following Tony Mowbray’s departure earlier this month.

Wins over West Brom and Leeds have helped to turn the team’s form around, as Mowbray oversaw three games without a victory before being dismissed.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are now sixth in the Championship table as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

The Wearside outfit will be aiming to earn a top six finish once again this term, having come sixth last year.

Defeat in the play-off semi-finals to Luton Town ended their hopes of back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Will Still has been named as the front-runner to potentially take over as the next permanent manager at the Stadium of Light, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached with the Reims boss.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on 16 December.

A classy response from Dodds

Dodds didn’t rise to Farke’s comments, which is for the best for the Sunderland caretaker manager.

Given he is only in charge on a temporary basis, there is no reason to spark any controversies or put any attention on anything but the results.

Dodds took over in tricky circumstances and has done an impressive job, so deserves credit for overseeing two wins.

This was a smart response from the 37-year-old, and their attention can now turn to Saturday afternoon’s game in Bristol.