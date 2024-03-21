Highlights Sunderland's 2023/24 Championship season was a disappointing one, marked by managerial changes and a lack of striker success.

The 2023/24 Championship season is slowly winding down, and it has been a particularly disappointing one for Sunderland.

Coming off the back of a campaign that saw them finish in the top six in their first season back in the second division, big things were expected of the Black Cats, both internally and externally. But those hopes gradually drained away as the season went on.

The club have sacked two managers, Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale, Mike Dodds has been interim head coach on as many occasions, and their strikers have combined for three league goals all season, as per Sofascore. Not exactly one to remember.

The one hope that Sunderland fans do have to cling on to is that they are set to appoint a new head coach for the 24/25 campaign. A fresh set of eyes will be cast on this young, talented group, although this season will have dented the confidence that fans have in the people at the club who make those decisions.

There have been reports linking many well-known names to the role, and the interim boss has revealed the latest update on how that search is going.

Latest news on Sunderland's head coach search

Dodds has said that the search for his permanent replacement is well underway and that he still expects to be in charge for the eight remaining games of the season but has hinted that the North East club could move quickly if they find the right target. The Sunderland Echo have also reported that the club have started speaking to potential candidates.

On the latest around how Sunderland are getting on in their search for a permanent head coach, Dodds said: "The last conversation I had, and this was prior to the last couple of games, was that they had shortlisted a number of potential candidates and that they were going to take their time in speaking to those people. They want to make sure they get the next appointment right and they don't want to rush that decision.

"If they feel like they've got the right candidate tomorrow, then they will be in the day after tomorrow. Obviously. If they don't, then they will wait. That was the message I was given a few weeks back and I've not been told that anything has changed. If anything changes then they will communicate that with me. We've got some big games coming up because we need to change the feeling of the football club, and we know that the best way to do that is to win games of football."

Former manager Beale was sacked just over a month ago, after just 63 days in charge. Sunderland have picked up one point in the five games since his dismissal.

Sunderland's ideal next head coach

The way that chairman, and owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman want to run the club requires a very specific mold of person to lead their squad. They want young players, almost exclusively, which rubbed Mowbray the wrong way at times. They have their way that they want things to be done, and they just need someone to deal with on-the-pitch matters; that's why a head coach like Beale was appointed.

In theory, someone like Beale, who wasn't too concerned with scouting his own players and was happy to focus on the team he had would have worked well, but results and certain actions made his stay with the club untenable after the loss to Mowbray's Birmingham City; a poetic end to his time in the North East.

Sunderland have been linked to former boss Roy Keane, but he's really not the type of character that would get the best out of a currently underperforming, inexperienced group of players.

Championship Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Former target Will Still has also been mentioned as a potential option by the Echo, given the club's prior interest in him before they appointed the former Queens Park Rangers boss.

He's the 31-year-old boss of French side Stade Reims, and his personality and style of management would probably be closer to what Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman are looking for than the former Irish international would be.

There's certainly a vision that the higher-ups at the Stadium of Light see. We will find out in due course whether they are being blinded or inspired by what they see.