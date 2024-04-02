Sunderland are slowly dropping down the league, and their worst performance for a long time highlighted one of their big problems.

Mike Dodds' players put in an absolutely pathetic performance on Easter Monday against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire side weren't too far off the relegation battle prior to the game at the weekend, and, yet, they turned up to the Stadium of Light and won 5-1. They scored two goals within seven minutes of each other in the first half, thanks to Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics, and added another two within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

This prompted a triple change from the interim boss, who later admitted he would've replaced all 11 Sunderland players had he have been able to. They did get one back through 16-year-old Chris Rigg, but the game was already over. To round it off, Andrew Moran netted Rovers' fifth with just less than 10 minutes to go in the 90.

It was clear from Dodds' post-match comments who the blame lied with, even though he took responsibility as well. He blamed the younger players in the team for being complacent about their opponents.

The manager didn't hold back with his words after the match, and a lot of his anger was directed towards the inexperienced members of the squad.

He said, via the Northern Echo: "I think sometimes when young players get given opportunities - and they perform - they get a bit carried away. Sometimes I use that word to level them a little bit. What today has shown for some of our more inexperienced players is that if you don't show a level of respect you get kicked between the legs and that's what's happened to myself and the individuals in the dressing room.

"I'm really angry with them. I took the team earlier in the season and I've obviously taken them now for six or seven games and I wouldn't say I've had the level of frustration I have right now but I go back to my mantra as a coach, the team should be reflective of the coach. If that's reflective of me then I need to have a long, hard look at myself."

The 37-year-old also added: "It's a game we've got to use to demonstrate to this young group that one week you think you've cracked it, and 48 hours later you're completely humbled."

Since the chairman took over the running of the club, the focus and principles of the club have been clear: recruit young, exciting players. That's what their success in League One was built around, and so was last season's play-off push. But it's in those games against Luton Town that the cracks in this ideology began to show.

Sunderland's squad has been the youngest one in the second tier, on average, over the past two seasons, and that comes with its pitfalls.

The Sunderland squad's average age over the past two seasons Sunderland average age of squad Championship average age of squad 2023/24 22.4 26.2 2022/23 23.5 25.8 Data taken from Transfermarkt

Tony Mowbray - the manager at the time - came away from the second leg against Luton feeling that his squad lacked the experience, nous, physicality, and all the other components that eventually led to the Hatters winning promotion to the Premier League at Wembley, as per the Northern Echo. But, despite raising these concerns about the squad to the higher-ups, nothing was done about it.

The now Birmingham City boss knew that he was not a key member of the club's recruitment process, but he presented a list of players to the club that he thought would strengthen the squad, according to the Echo. Bradley Dack was the only name on said list to be brought to the Stadium of Light.

These systemic issues that come with Sunderland's ardent approach to bringing in players have once again shown themselves. The club's sporting director - Kristjaan Speakman - has said that the club are going to be widening their criteria in a search for a striker in the summer, as per the Sunderland Echo. The forwards that were brought in last summer have yielded three goals so far this season.

So there is an awareness of the problems that Sunderland themselves are creating because of their ideology, and some willingness to bend on their principles, but Dodds' words suggest that something more than bending may need to be done.

Louis-Dreyfus has done well to get the club back to this position, but approaches must adapt as time moves past. He, and the likes of Speakman, won't want to go through another player/manager cycle and have the same issues be cited by managers as the reason why things went wrong. Changes should be made to their approach, because their managers are ultimately telling them to.