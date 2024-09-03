Sunderland have started the new season in a rich vein of form, following four consecutive wins in the Championship.

Having beaten the likes of Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, the Black Cats made easy work of Portsmouth with a 3-1 victory at Fratton Park; Pompey were unbeaten prior to the match, with three draws from three.

Such is the form of the Wearsiders, that getting into Regis Le Bris' side is going to be incredibly difficult. Indeed, missing one game through injury or suspension could be detrimental to several of Sunderland's side. For example, Alan Browne and Chris Rigg's performances could hamper Dan Neil's return from suspension.

One player who looks set to struggle to break into Le Bris' plans this season is Abdoullah Ba. Following the signing of Ian Poveda, the Frenchman faces an uphill battle to get another opportunity with Patrick Roberts in fine form.

Roberts and Poveda raise the Ba

Having signed Poveda from Leeds United on a free transfer, Ba was always going to be up against it when fighting for a place on the right-wing. With Roberts an established first team player, it leaves the 21-year-old as third choice in that position.

Although the Colombian international had missed the first few games of the season while regaining match fitness, the 24-year-old came off the bench to make his Sunderland debut at Fratton Park last Saturday.

As for Ba, he was left out of the squad entirely along with Adil Aouchiche. Although Regis Le Bris claimed he had been left out of previous squads because of his choice, on this occasion it was because there were potential moves in the offing for the player.

When speaking to the media, Le Bris stated: "It was a possibility (they could leave) so we decided to leave them in Sunderland. They will come back in to training next week. We have three or four months until the next transfer window. They'll work with us and so it's still possible to play in the team."

Ba's only appearance this season came in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, where the right-winger put in an uninspiring performance for a second string eleven.

Whether the Black Cats would have allowed Ba to leave on loan or permanently is unknown, but it is evident from Le Bris' words that the Frenchman is not viewed as an integral part of the manager's plans.

Le Bris likely to let Ba leave in the next window

Barring a significant injury to Roberts or Poveda, it seems highly likely that Ba will be allowed to leave the club in the January window.

Roberts faces a critical season in his Sunderland career following his inconsistencies last season, although it must be noted he suffered a stop-start season due to injuries. However, he has been a man possessed this campaign and looks back to his best in red and white.

As for Poveda, he also has a point to prove following his less than inspiring stint at Leeds United. Although the 24-year-old impressed at times whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, he needs to prove himself at Championship level.

Then there is Ba. While the Frenchman has improved during his two years at the club, he has failed to convince the club and fans alike that he is worthy of a place in the side.

The right-winger has shown glimpses in a Sunderland shirt, most notably during his performance against Stoke City last season, when he bagged a goal and two assists at the Stadium of Light.

However, he has not done enough during his time on Wearside, and it is no wonder the club was prepared to let him leave. At 21, it must be noted that Ba is incredibly young and is way off his peak, which may mean a loan move would be more appealing for both parties.

Abdoullah Ba's Sunderland statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 32 1 1 2023/24 41 3 4 2024/25 1 0 0

The signing of Poveda coupled with the form of Roberts means that Ba is going to face limited opportunities on Wearside this season and is thus third choice on the right-wing.

During his time in the North East, the 21-year-old has shown streaks of potential, but consistency has been an issue for the Frenchman.

Time will tell if Ba will get an opportunity, but it seems unlikely, meaning he could be on his way come January.