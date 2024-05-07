Highlights Corry Evans to leave Sunderland on a free transfer after limited playing time due to injury this season.

Evans made significant impact in League One promotion before suffering long-term injury in Championship.

Despite challenges, Evans could still be valuable addition for League One side if he can prove his fitness.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans will depart the club on a free transfer this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 33-year-old has suffered from a long-term injury this season, and he made just three appearances for the Black Cats during their 2023/24 campaign, all of which came in the club's last three games of the season.

In total, he's played 65 minutes of football for the club this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, the club have reportedly chosen to release the Northern Irish international.

Evans' deal at the Stadium of Light did come with the option to extend it by 12 months, but given his age and injury record, the club have informed him that they will not be taking up the option to extend it, and he will be free to find a new club this summer.

Corry Evans' time at Sunderland

The experienced Northern Irishman signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 when they were a League One side after leaving Blackburn Rovers, and had a huge impact on the club during his first season.

He was appointed club captain by then manager Lee Johnson, and he led the club to promotion in his first season, playing 40 times, scoring twice and registering two assists, captaining the club at Wembley as they beat Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

With the Black Cats now in the Championship, Evans continued to be a regular starter for both Alex Neill and Tony Mowbray, before suffering a nasty long-term injury that kept him out until recently.

Corry Evans' time at Sunderland - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 40 2 2 2022/23 24 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0

The Northern Irishman suffered an ACL injury against Middlesbrough in January 2023, and despite working hard to get back to full fitness, Evans has missed the best part of a season and a half.

Despite having nothing to play for, it was a welcome return for Sunderland supporters when he was named on the bench for their recent fixture against Millwall, and Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday saw Evans make what looked to be his 67th and final appearance for the Black Cats.

Sunderland could have done with someone of Evans' experience and leadership this season, but with his contract up, the club have deemed it the right time to move on from the midfielder.

Corry Evans could still be a decent signing this summer

Despite his age and recent injury woes, Evans could still be a good signing for a League One side this season, and will look to prove his fitness in the weeks to come.

The Northern Irish man is set to feature for his national team in their upcoming friendlies against Spain and Andorra and will look to impress any potential suitors ahead of a summer move.

Evans showed when he was fit at Sunderland that he could be a very good addition to any League One side and, with a wealth of experience, he probably won't struggle to find a new club this summer.

It was a massive shame for both Evans and Sunderland that he suffered such a serious injury, as he could have played a vital role in helping the club win promotion last season.

However, it's fitting that he managed to return and make a handful of appearances for the club towards the end of the season, particularly in front of the Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light.