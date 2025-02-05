Sunderland continued their push for promotion to the Premier League on Monday evening with an excellent and dramatic 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Ryan Giles' own goal in the 87th minute handed the Black Cats an incredibly important three points on Teesside after Hayden Hackney had equalised for the hosts in spectacular fashion just before the hour mark.

Regis Le Bris' side were forced to come from behind to take the lead with Dan Neil's first-half strike cancelling out Delano Burgzorg's early opener, but Wilson Isidor's goal was perhaps the most vital moment for the Wearsiders' season.

The Frenchman's move to Sunderland was made permanent ahead of deadline day from Zenit St. Petersburg for a reported £5m, and he has already repaid the faith that the club has placed in him. However, his goal against Middlesbrough was crucial for more than just one reason.

Isidor's Middlesbrough antics suggests that Burnley disappointment is in the past

Supporters have quickly fallen in love with Isidor, and it is clear that the relationship has been reciprocated.

At 24, he has an incredibly bright future at the Stadium of Light, and he will continue to score goals for a number of years. However, there were fears that his confidence levels had taken a hit after his side's 0-0 draw with Burnley in January.

He missed two late penalties at Turf Moor, with James Trafford saving both down to his right.

Isidor ended the game in tears, and he was inconsolable after failing to take advantage from the spot on two separate occasions in a promotion six-pointer. But, fans continued to back him, and he repaid them with an excellent finish against Middlesbrough on Monday.

He was set through on goal just after half-time, and did not panic, he calmly dummied a shot before rounding Mark Travers in the Boro net and easing the ball across the line.

It showed just how much mental resilience the Frenchman has, and it looks as though he is brimming full of confidence once again - something that will only be a positive for Sunderland ahead of the run-in.

Wilson Isidor's Sunderland stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 27 (24) Minutes played 2089 Goals (assists) 10 (0) xG 10.63 Shots (on target) 64 (30) Pass accuracy 72.8% Chances created 15 Touches (in opposition box) 460 (103) Recoveries 47 *Stats correct as of 05/02/2025

Sunderland's young team are playing beyond their years

The 2024/25 campaign has been a relatively bizarre one in the Championship, with four teams running clear at the top of the division, while the battle for the final two play-off places is now being fought all the way down to 14th.

However, Sunderland have not worried about the position that they find themselves in, and they are just three points behind the automatic promotion spots.

Just five points separate the Black Cats and Leeds United, who are currently at the top of the second tier, despite Le Bris' side lacking experience in this situation.

The Wearsiders have a very young but talented squad, and they are not allowing this factor to have an impact on their Premier League ambitions. Isidor is proof of this, and Sunderland supporters will be hoping that he can add to the 10 goals that he has already scored in the coming weeks and months.