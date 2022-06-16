Sunderland & Middlesbrough involved in transfer battle for 57-cap international

Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all keeping tabs on Robbie Brady’s situation with Bournemouth as they consider signing the Irishman.

The 30-year-old joined the Cherries on a short-term deal last season and made six appearances during the run-in to help Scott Parker’s side to promotion back to the Premier League.

Whilst the south coast side haven’t triggered the one-year extension to keep Brady at the club beyond this month, it has been claimed that Parker is keen to keep the left-footer in the squad, with discussions ongoing.

However, according to TEAMtalk, there is plenty of Championship interest in the 57-cap Ireland international, with the Black Cats, Boro and Terriers all weighing up a move for the player, who will be a free agent in the coming weeks.

Any move could be complicated by the fact that Brady has a calf issue at the moment, and injuries have hindered the former Hull man a lot in recent years.

Whoever does get the player will be getting someone proven in the second tier, whilst he will bring a versatility to the group as he can play in various midfield roles and at full-back.

The verdict

You can understand why there is interest in Brady because he can play a few positions, is experienced and seems a very good figure in the dressing room.

So, to get a player like that on a free transfer is a no-brainer really, even if his injury record means there will have to be limits to the wages you offer him.

But, it seems clear if he does leave Bournemouth then Brady won’t be short of options and it will be interesting to see where he does end up.

