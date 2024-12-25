Duncan Watmore has always been an incredible talent. Having broken through at Sunderland, the winger was, at points, hailed as one of the best up-and-comers in English football.

His time on Wearside will always be remembered fondly, but a series of unfortunate injuries meant he never hit the dizzying heights expected of him. Premier League links and a letter from Real Madrid highlight the potential that Watmore possessed in his younger years.

It feels like the 30-year-old has been around forever, but he is still making an impact in England. Having shone for Middlesbrough, Watmore is still turning heads in the Championship with Millwall.

While he still has years left in him, all three Championship clubs will all share the same feeling about the winger.

Duncan Watmore was set for stardom at Sunderland

Watmore was a live wire when he burst onto the scene for Sunderland. Although slight in build, the teenager possessed a raw natural ability that struck fear into defenders.

The speedy winger made his debut for the Black Cats in 2014, aged 19, in an FA Cup tie against Carlisle United. However, the prospect had to wait a year and a half before making his Premier League debut, scoring as a substitute against Norwich City.

The youngster was able to make a name for himself despite the club's struggles and notched 23 Premier League appearances during the 2015/16 season, scoring three and assisting one.

Watmore's game was more than just statistics though, and those who had the pleasure of watching him on Wearside will agree that he played the beautiful game as it should be.

Unsurprisingly, the winger was the subject of interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs, but he suffered a series of serious injuries that threatened to end his career.

During his time on Wearside, Watmore suffered two ACL injuries, which saw his playing time limited. Despite spending seven years at the club, he only made 87 appearances.

In 2017, Watmore received a letter from Real Madrid offering their support to the player. His father, Ian, spoke of his surprise at the gesture. He said: "If he was a world-famous player maybe you'd expect it. It was totally out of the blue. What an incredible gesture."

A letter from the most decorated club in Champions League history is some token, but it highlights the ability Watmore had during his time at Sunderland.

Duncan Watmore's 2015/16 Premier League statistics with Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 3 Goal conversion 21% Assists 1 Successful dribbles 1.1 (45%) Touches 15.8

Watmore has shown his class with Middlesbrough and Millwall

Usually, when an ex-Sunderland player signs for Middlesbrough it does not go down too well, but given Watmore's injury record, nobody could begrudge him any future success.

The move to Teesside was an integral one in his career, and if it had not gone to plan, then we might not be seeing him grace the pitch today. Despite his injuries, he showed that class is permanent and contributed nine goals and an assist in his maiden season with Boro.

Back to his best, the winger reminded fans of the hype that had surrounded him in his younger years and continued to be a menace to opposition players. In the following two seasons, Watmore scored 12 and assisted five before moving to the capital with Millwall in 2023.

Watmore's first season with the Lions was a more trying one, with the player fighting for his place at the Den. Despite a difficult spell, he hit two goals and two assists in the final two games of the season.

Last season was another inconsistent one, with Watmore in and out of the Millwall team, but another flurry of late-season goals ensured his future in South London.

This season has been testament to the player's courage and desire, with the winger tallying an impressive five goals in the first six games of the Championship season. While his form has dipped, he is showing that he still has something to offer for the Lions.

Speaking ahead of Millwall's clash with former club Sunderland, Watmore revealed he came close to retirement following his series of injuries. He said: “It’s a better scenario than when I left Sunderland with all my injuries. I had six months without a club - I got close to retirement with all my injuries."

Although Watmore could have gone on to achieve great things at the highest level of football, he will be thankful he still has a career in the Championship after his cruel luck with injuries.

For Sunderland fans, looking back at his time at the club is one that brings joy, as he was one of the best natural talents to emerge at the club in recent times.

Having continued to flourish with Boro and Millwall, Watmore has left supporters purring, and he will be keen to prove that he is not done yet in the beautiful game.