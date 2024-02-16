Highlights Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is not worried about winger Jack Clarke potentially leaving in the summer, despite comments from his agent.

Clarke has been a key player for the Black Cats this season, attracting significant transfer interest in January.

Beale believes Clarke is happy at Sunderland and focused on helping the club, but acknowledges that there may be ongoing speculation until the summer.

Clarke has enjoyed an outstanding campaign this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far, and he has played a key role in the Black Cats' play-off push.

Clarke has enjoyed an outstanding campaign this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far, and he has played a key role in the Black Cats' play-off push.

The 23-year-old attracted significant transfer interest in January, with Burnley, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford all said to have been keen, while Italian side Lazio had two bids rejected.

Sunderland will have been delighted to keep hold of Clarke last month, but the winger's agent, Ian Harte, revealed that he is hopeful his player will be on the move in the summer.

"There were a couple of bids that came in from Lazio. Sunderland didn't feel like they wanted to sell the player in the January window. The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists," Harte said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place."

The Black Cats currently sit 10th in the Championship table, one point from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Beale said that he had not heard Harte's comments, but he believes that Clarke is happy at Sunderland and focused on helping the club.

"That's the first time I've heard that," Beale told the Sunderland Echo.

"Listen, agents have got a job to do and an agent represents Jack.

"It's important that he represents Jack in the right way and I'm sure Jack feels he does. Jack has already reiterated that he's extremely happy here just last week, so this is going to be an ongoing saga I think until the summer.

"At this moment in time the window is, Jack is here, he's our player, he looks happy to me. Let's just focus on that. Someone has got to pay the money and it has to be the right club for Jack. At this moment, this is the right club for Jack.

"He's a fantastic footballer and he loves playing football so I don't even need to say anything to Jack - whatever he wants to achieve, ideally here, then he has to play well.

"So I'm in a win-win, the boy has to play well. He's playing well, he loves playing for our club and we do a lot to allow Jack to be Jack in terms of our style and the allowances we make for him defensively so that he can be a matchwinner. He's been absolutely superb and any outside noise is nothing new, he's had it since he was 17 really. He's still young but he's got a lot of experience, he's had the big move and a couple of loans where it hasn't gone so well. He's found a home in football so I'd say he's very content. Nothing can happen between now and the summer, and I'm sure the noise will get louder."

Ian Harte's words are bad news for Sunderland supporters

While Beale says he is relaxed about the situation, Harte's comments do suggest that Clarke is likely to leave Sunderland in the summer.

After his excellent performances for the Black Cats this season, Clarke is certain to attract further transfer interest in the summer, and if Harte is keen to secure a move for the winger, his departure seems inevitable.

It would be a huge blow for Sunderland to lose Clarke, but the club will be able to demand a significant fee for his services, which will enable them to find a replacement.