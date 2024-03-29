Highlights Mick Beale struggled to win over fans and failed to replicate previous success at QPR and Rangers during his brief stint with Sunderland.

Beale acknowledges the difficulty of replacing popular former boss Tony Mowbray, but ultimately failed to win games and improve the team's performance.

With Beale out and Sunderland in mid-table, pressure is on Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman to make the right decisions in appointing a new head coach and navigating the upcoming transfer window.

Former Sunderland boss Mick Beale has admitted that he wasn’t really wanted at the Stadium of Light after his difficult spell in charge.

Mick Beale endured tough Sunderland spell

The 43-year-old was highly regarded as a coach after his impressive work alongside Steven Gerrard, and he enjoyed a fantastic start to life as the main man with QPR.

But, his reputation has suffered since, with Beale struggling with Rangers before he was dismissed earlier in the season.

A surprise move to Sunderland gave Beale the chance to get back in the game, but he lasted just two months in charge.

Michael Beale Managerial Record Team Games W D L QPR 22 9 5 8 Rangers 43 31 4 8 Sunderland 12 4 2 6

During his spell on Wearside, the Londoner struggled to connect with the fans, and the team failed to play with the same style that they had shown under Tony Mowbray.

Mick Beale makes Sunderland admission

It was a surprise to many that Mowbray lost his job at Sunderland, particularly as he had plenty of credit in the bank following a brilliant first season.

And, speaking on Sky Sports, Beale explained how replacing the popular former boss was ‘difficult’.

“It’s difficult when you go into a club. But you have to acknowledge the fact that the fans probably didn't want the change. They are ultimately not in control of that and the change was made with Tony leaving even after a good job.”

Mick Beale should take more responsibility

You can understand Beale’s point here, and there’s no doubt that he did start on the backfoot in the sense that the fans didn’t want him. But, you change their minds by winning games and playing well.

That didn’t happen under Beale, and anyone who saw the side during his time in charge will have seen that they went backwards, which is down to him.

As well as that, some will argue that he was fortunate to be put in that position given how he failed at Rangers, so it was a fantastic chance for him to restore his reputation with the Black Cats, but he didn’t take it.

The fact the hierarchy decided to sack him so soon after his appointment suggests they didn’t see any positive signs, although Beale could rightly point out that things haven’t got any better since he moved on.

Sunderland’s summer plans

With Beale not working out, and the side languishing in mid-table now, it’s fair to say that there is pressure on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman to get things right this summer.

The major call is who they appoint as head coach, and there should be plenty of interest in the role despite Sunderland’s position, because they are a club with huge potential.

The transfer window will also be critical, and many expect star man Jack Clarke to leave, so he will need to be replaced, which is going to be a very tough task.

The win at Cardiff City today was a reminder that there is a lot of young talent in the squad, and the owners have to put the blocks in place this summer to ensure this group can be in a position to push for promotion in 12 months' time.