Highlights Michael Beale was sacked after two months at Sunderland.

Mike Dodds was appointed interim coach until the end of the season.

The aim is to rebuild momentum and challenge for play-offs.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign has proven to be far from boring yet again as far as Sunderland are concerned.

Michael Bealehas been dismissed at the Stadium of Light after just two months and a day in charge, following back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Saturday's defeat in the West Midlands was also compounded by an incident involving Beale and full-back Trai Hume, when the Northern Irishman was substituted with three minutes of normal time to go, after Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi reversed the scoreline following Jack Clarke's first half goal.

It has been revealed by the club that Mike Dodds will take the reins between now and the end of the season, with sporting director Krystjaan Speakman issuing his stance on proceedings.

“We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC," he began.

"Our desire is to improve and, unfortunately, that hasn’t been evident. As such, we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future," Speakman concluded.

Michael Beale's Sunderland exit isn't a shock

Here at Football League World, we asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, for his verdict on the board's actions after many fans failed to take to the 43-year-old.

"I'm not shocked at all by Beale's dismissal, I'm going to be totally honest with you," he began.

"Everyone said and saw it two months back, that this was an appointment which wasn't going to work.

"The worrying part about it is, the only people who could make this decision, couldn't see that in the first place. They go on about this trusted model and structure and, as much as I agree with the decision, they've dropped that under a bit of fan pressure.

"They've made a horrendous point, he got a three-and-a-half year deal which has lasted two months, and they're going to pay out a huge compensation figure," he continued.

Austwicke believes that whilst two months isn't exactly the longest time to spend in such a high-pressure job, his dismissal has been warranted.

In that 12-game period, Beale held a record of four wins, two draws and six defeats - the most damaging of those coming in a 3-0 loss to Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup Third Round on January 6th, Jack stated: "No he didn't deserve more time. We'd seen enough really."

He concluded: "There was nothing there to suggest that he was going to be a good manager for us. There's nothing to it really, it was always going to happen, and I'm glad it's finally happened.

"But, it feels like we've just wasted two months of the season."

Dodds needs to repeat Sunderland trick

The short-term aim for Sunderland is to try and rebuild the momentum that was lost in those back-to-back losses, as they now sit four points behind Coventry City in the final play-off place, who are level on points with Norwich City and Hull City.

Championship Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 6 Coventry City 33 14 51 7 Norwich City 33 8 51 8 Hull City 32 6 51 9 Preston North End 33 -8 49 10 Sunderland 33 8 47

Dodds was previously in interim charge between the dismissal of Tony Mowbray on December 4th and Beale's arrival on December 18th, winning two of his three games, which came in home successes over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

He will be hoping that a similar impact can be had in the remaining 13 games of their Championship season.