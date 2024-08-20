Former Black Cats boss, Michael Beale, took to Instagram to deliver a message of encouragement to Sunderland left-back, Dennis Cirkin, who has started the season in imperious form.

Having taken over from Tony Mowbray in December of last year, Beale managed Sunderland for a total of 63 days. The Bromley-born manager faced a turbulent time while in charge of the Black Cats and was given his marching orders after just 12 games in charge.

Beale has remained without a club since his spell on Wearside, seemingly taking a break from the media attention. However, the 43-year-old recently spoke openly about his time at the club, reflecting on where it went wrong.

One player who Beale clearly rated during his time in the North East was Cirkin, who he sent a positive message of endorsement to on Instagram.

Beale's sends praise to in form Cirkin

Following Sunderland's 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday, Beale wrote the following message to Cirkin on his Instagram story: "Fantastic to see this lad back fit and playing so well. A huge season ahead for you Dennis."

Beale's message came after Cirkin scored his first goal of the season in another fine performance in red and white. The 22-year-old came in for heaps of praise following his display in Sunderland's opening day victory over Cardiff City, where the left-back also got an assist.

Since he signed from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021, Cirkin has shown huge potential on Wearside but has suffered from a series of injuries which have hampered his progress at the club.

Last season, the left-back only made eight appearances for the club as he underwent surgery on a hamstring injury, which kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Dennis Cirkin's Sunderland statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 41 0 2 2022/23 30 5 1 2023/24 8 0 1 2024/25 2 1 1

Cirkin took to Instagram to deliver an emotional message following his surgery: "I wish I could come back on here to share some good news but unfortunately, the reality is the rocky road is enduring.

"As much hard work and focus I have put into getting back with the team, it has not worked. Hence, why I took the advice of surgery. It was successful and just wanted to say thank you to those that have stuck by my side through all of it, as well as those that are helping me get back to my best.

"Having something you love get snatched away from your every day life isn’t a nice feeling, but being in this position only makes me more grateful for where I am and determined for more success no matter what hardship comes with it. See you all soon."

Since Regis Le Bris took over as manager in June, Cirkin has emerged as the Frenchman's first choice at left-back and has rewarded his manager with two scintillating performances.

If Cirkin can avoid injury, then it promises to be a successful season for the left-back and one where he can re-establish himself as Sunderland's first choice. The 22-year-old has serious potential and is reminding fans what they missed last season.

Beale back in the spotlight

The length of Beale's reign symbolised the struggle he endured on Wearside. Having spent just 63 days on Wearside, Beale became Sunderland's second-shortest reigning manager after Niall Quinn, who lasted six matches.

The Londoner struggled to win over the fans during his reign and came under fire following comments he made to the media. In a remarkable press conference, Beale lashed out at the "negativity" and "lack of respect" he faced during his spell in the North East.

Beale found himself in further trouble when video footage emerged appearing to show the manager rejecting Trai Hume's handshake while the defender was walking along the sidelines. The 43-year-old went on to apologise for the alleged snub.

Following his sacking, there was further controversy as it emerged that Beale had been using a burner account on social media to defend his record on Wearside. The saga summed up Beale's short and dramatic tenure at Sunderland.

Yesterday, Beale conducted an exclusive interview with the YouTube channel, 'Mindset for Sport', where he reflected on his time in the North East. Speaking on the channel, Beale said: "It was clear from the moment I went in that the fans were not aligned with the decision to let Tony Mowbray go.

"It was difficult, if I'm honest, the only club where I've not enjoyed working. It's just a feeling. I think everyone went in with the right intentions, but it wasn't the right fit. I was a bit perplexed coming in from the outside because the people that made the decision to bring me in, they have to consider all of that. They were very keen to bring me in. I went in with all the intentions of working with the staff there but to bring one of my own in as well.

"It hurt that one, because there's only really so much one person can do in eight weeks. There's things I could have done better, but the environment I went into, it was difficult, it's not how you'd want to go into a club. Eight weeks is short, but I think it was best for all parties not to prolong it."

Although Beale faced a tough time while on Wearside, the Londoner has spoken out positively about the club and has tipped them for a successful season.

In doing so, he has singled out Cirkin for significant praise following his fine early season form. The left-back has a goal and an assist in his opening two games of the season.

Fans will be hoping the 22-year-old can avoid injury and fulfill his potential at the Stadium of Light this season.