Highlights Sunderland appoint Regis Le Bris as head coach after 120-day search, aims to bring joy to fans through success and stylish play.

Beale's problematic tenure could impact new coach Le Bris' reign, but lower expectations may work in his favor.

Le Bris wasn't Sunderland's first choice, fans' trust in club decisions remains shaky, Le Bris needs to win them over with results.

A new era is underway at Sunderland following the appointment of Regis Le Bris as the club's new head coach.

The Black Cats had been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, and the search for his successor went on for over 120 days.

A host of managers were linked with the Sunderland job in that time, including Will Still, Danny Rohl, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom, Bo Svensson, Pascal Jansen, Dave Challinor, Stephen Robinson and Marti Cifuentes, and the lengthy managerial search caused plenty of frustration for supporters.

Sunderland appoint Regis Le Bris as head coach

The uncertainty over the managerial situation at the Stadium of Light finally came to an end on Saturday night when the Black Cats appointed Le Bris as their new head coach.

Le Bris had spent the previous two seasons in charge of Lorient, but he experienced mixed fortunes during his time at the French club.

The 48-year-old led his side to a 10th-placed finish in Ligue 1 in his first season, which was an impressive achievement given that he was working with the fifth-youngest squad in the division, but his second season was much less successful, and Lorient were relegated from the top flight after finishing 17th in the table.

Regis Le Bris' record as Lorient manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 76 24 18 34 31.6%

Le Bris revealed he is excited to take over at Sunderland, and he believes his appointment could be the start of a bright future for the club.

"I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city," Le Bris said, quoted by the Sunderland Echo.

"I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn. The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy.

"I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times. Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve. I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter."

Michael Beale spell could have an impact on Regis Le Bris' Sunderland reign

Sunderland supporters will be hoping that good times are ahead under Le Bris, but while they will be determined to forget Beale's disastrous tenure, it could cast a shadow over the reign of the new head coach.

The Black Cats controversially made the decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Beale in December, despite sitting just outside the play-off places at the time, and it is fair to say the move did not work out.

Many Sunderland fans were unconvinced by Beale's appointment, and he was dismissed in February after winning just four of his 12 games in charge, drawing two and losing six.

The 43-year-old's struggles at the Stadium of Light could be a blessing for Le Bris as expectations at the club have decreased over the last six months.

Had Le Bris replaced Mowbray in December, promotion would have been his target, but after Beale's spell in charge, and the subsequent poor form under caretaker Mike Dodds, Black Cats supporters will have more modest expectations going into next season.

Given that Beale was incredibly unpopular among the fanbase, Le Bris only has to perform better than the 43-year-old to be accepted, and that should certainly be achievable for him.

However, the appointment of Beale, and the lengthy search for his replacement, has increased discontent towards owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, and it has created a lack of trust in the club's decisions.

The fact that Le Bris suffered relegation with Lorient last season will also raise concerns for Sunderland fans, so he may face an uphill battle to win over the doubters.

It has been claimed that Le Bris was on Sunderland's initial five-man shortlist following Beale's departure, but according to The Northern Echo, there is a feeling at the Stadium of Light that Still would have been appointed had Lens not made the 31-year-old a more attractive offer financially.

Related Will Still revelation emerges despite Sunderland AFC appointing Regis Le Bris Will Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland head coach vacancy prior to Régis Le Bris' appointment

Le Bris was not the Black Cats' first choice, which could weaken his authority in the dressing room, and it may be detrimental as he looks to build a relationship with supporters.

Sunderland fans showed during Beale's tenure that they are not afraid to make their feelings clear, and if they do remain suspicious of the club's appointments, they could quickly turn on Le Bris if he does not deliver results.

The Frenchman does deserve to be given a fair chance at the Stadium of Light, and he did an excellent job working with young players during his first season at Lorient, which could make him the perfect fit for the club.

Le Bris was linked with Nice and Leeds United last summer, which is a big endorsement of his ability, and although relegation has damaged his reputation, there were mitigating circumstances behind his side's struggles, such as poor recruitment and off-field issues.

Black Cats supporters will be relieved to have a head coach in place after a worrying period, but with Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman still under scrutiny, Le Bris will need to get off to a strong start next season.