Despite missing out in January, Sunderland FC may have some hope about signing Amad Diallo in the near future.

The Ivorian winger spent all of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, and impressed with some fantastic performances.

He joined on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, with the Black Cats looking at securing promotion to the Premier League.

Alongside Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart at various parts of the season, they formed a formidable attacking unit that saw the side finish in the play-off places.

Diallo helped the team greatly, with 14 goals and four assists in the league, making him one of the most productive players in the division. At the end of the campaign, he was voted Professional Footballers' Association Fans' Player of the Year.

Amad Diallo Sunderland Stats in Championship 2022/23 (via Transfermarkt) Minutes played Goals Assists Minutes per goal involvement Pass success (%) Average dribbles per game 2768 13 3 173 86 1.9

His performances convinced United to keep him at the club the following year, with the view of integrating him into the first team.

A pre-season injury meant that game time became impossible, and the Black Cats wanted to bring him back to the club as soon as they could in January.

That continued lack of game time even now he is fit must give Sunderland hope of bringing him back to the Stadium of Light in the summer.

Sunderland failed to bring Diallo back to the club in January

After impressing last season, Sunderland wanted to bring back the winger following the end of his injury worries.

The club were in contact with the Red Devils in January, with a view to bringing the Ivorian back to the club. Since returning from injury in December, Diallo has struggled to find game time at Old Trafford, despite the poor form of Anthony and Jadon Sancho's exit on loan.

Diallo seemed frustrated with his situation, even dropping hints on social media about his desire to return to the Stadium of Light.

The move did not go through, and Diallo remained at Old Trafford to fight for his place in the side. Despite this, boss Erik Ten Hag has not found room in his starting eleven for the forward this season.

Sunderland will appeal to Diallo amid Man United struggle

Despite turning down any advances for Diallo, United have not made the most of the winger's ability in the second half of the season.

He has impressed in certain games. His last-minute winner against Liverpool sent Old Trafford into hysterics last month, as Diallo became an instant hero to United fans. He was sent-off for his celebration, but that did not ruin the incredible moment for the fans or the player.

However, his lack of playing time will give Sunderland hope of bringing him back. He has only played three times in the Premier League so far this season, failing to contribute any goals or assists - that was only in a combined 90 minutes of football, so it'd be hard to judge him too harshly on that.

Diallo played his best football at Sunderland and had a good time at the Stadium of Light. He paid tribute to former boss Tony Mowbray when he was sacked, so clearly shows an affinity for the club based on his time there.

Diallo should be questioning his future after limited opportunities in a struggling attacking unit. Sunderland could still be the ideal move for him, giving him the opportunity to play football consistently at a club that knows his strengths and his weaknesses. If he is to move on, Sunderland would surely appeal to him even if their level is below his.

It's unlikely that Sunderland would be able to afford a permanent deal for the winger, and they can't offer Premier League football or a top-flight equivalent. However, what they can offer is a club that loves the player and has a track record of kicking his development on with regular exposure at a decent level.

Whilst Diallo struggles and struggles for minutes at Old Trafford, and Man United fail to supply him with regular minutes, hope will always linger that Sunderland can one day reunite.