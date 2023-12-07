Highlights Sunderland could have had one of the most promising European managers if they had sacked Tony Mowbray earlier.

Sunderland relieved Tony Mowbray of his duties, but if they had decided to do that in the summer, they could have one of the most promising European managers on their hands right now.

Mowbray had led The Black Cats to the play-offs last season, and even though he failed to achieve promotion, he stayed at the club due to the fact he had developed an array of young players and had the club, ultimately, punching above their weight.

That would have delighted the Sunderland hierarchy as that was their transfer plan which they continued throughout the summer, with Bradley Dack the only player out of 13 new signings over the age of 24.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager seemed to be getting on with the fact he had to deal with a younger squad, but after just two league wins in his past nine, and disagreeing over the need for some experience in a roundabout way, the decision was made to sack him.

Now Sunderland are looking for a young manager in Europe with fresh ideas. One of the most impressive so far this season has been Francesco Farioli of Nice, who was linked with the Championship club back in the summer.

Farioli is impressing with Nice

Francesco Farioli's managerial stats as per Transfermarkt Team Games (league only) Wins PPG Fatih Karagumruk 26 10 1.46 Alanyaspor 41 17 1.49 OGC Nice* 14 8 2.07 *Nice stats as of 6th December 2023

Farioli has been one of the stories of the season so far in the major European leagues. He has taken the French league by storm at such a young age.

The 34-year-old took over at Nice from Didier Digard and straightaway stomped his authority down by bringing in big signings, Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga.

After Nice only finished in ninth place and failed to get to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season, there wasn't much expected of them but Farioli currently has them in second place, competing with giants PSG for top spot.

Up until last weekend, Nice were still unbeaten in the league under his command, but unfortunately for them, they were defeated by Nantes 1-0 and that record was broken.

So many eyes are now on the four-time Ligue 1 winners to see just how far Farioli can take them, but it could all have been so different for him as Sunderland were interested in him in the summer, according to reports.

In many ways, Sunderland deserve credit for recognising that Farioli had huge potential prior to his Nice success, but that will make them feel even worse about how they didn't take the gamble.

Should Sunderland have sacked Mowbray in the summer?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing in all avenues of life, but in football, it is a bit more annoying as decisions that can change clubs' futures for years on end seem so obvious - only after so many different things have happened, of course.

Mowbray had proved that he could deal with young players and make them competitive, even if he disagreed with solely signing inexperienced talent who had limited game-time in their careers. After finishing in the play-offs against the odds somewhat, sacking Mowbray would've felt harsh at the time.

Plus, no one could have realistically predicted Farioli doing so well in the French league after he resigned from Alanyaspor.

On paper, it would not have made sense to sack Mowbray for a manager who had, realistically, only had one good season in such a short managerial career, even if these are the risks that football, and indeed Sunderland, is all about.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland did know that Mowbray wanted some more experienced heads to join the club in the summer, yet he was ignored, but still kept in charge with a collision on the horizon.

It was inevitable that he wouldn't last the season. In hindsight, the club should have been ruthless or paid more attention to what Mowbray wanted. What happened just did not align.

Now, Sunderland have forced themselves into taking a risk, and we are now waiting to see what young coach they look to bring in from overseas.

Fans will need to be patient and the Sunderland board need a bit of luck to get the appointment right. What you can say, though, is that they can clearly spot a talented coach a mile off, with Farioli evidence of that.