Mike Dodds is having a tough time as Sunderland boss, having taken over last month.

The Black Cats have lost all four games under his guidance, which has seen them slip all the way down to 12th in the Championship.

With them now 11 points off of the play-off places, it will be a massive task for Sunderland to finish in the top six.

But what certainly will not help their case is having some of their key players get injured. Their top goalscorer Jack Clarke is out for the next few weeks, but now centre back Jenson Seelt is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Seelt injury a massive blow

Dutchman Seelt was recently getting regular starts for the first team for the first time this season, starting every single game under Dodds so far.

In total, the 20-year-old has made 17 league appearances this season, starting 11 of those. He has impressed overall though, with his abilities with the ball making him a highly rated prospect at the back.

Jenson Seelt's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 13/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 17 Minutes 1031 Pass accuracy 83.2% Long ball accuracy 41.9% Touches per 90 68.2 Tackles won % 53.1% Duels won % 55.6% Aerial duels won % 54.5% Interceptions per 90 1.31 Blocks per 90 0.26 Recoveries per 90 4.98

However, Seelt confirmed via a post on his Instagram account that he suffered a knee injury following the 4-2 loss to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “I’m gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton. This has taken me by surprise and I will be out for a long period of time. For now, I need to focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to come back better & stronger than ever.”

With Seelt seemingly out for the rest of the season, this leaves Sunderland with a severe lack of depth at the back.

Dan Ballard came off in the second half on Saturday with a hamstring injury, despite trying to play on, which leaves him as a major doubt for upcoming fixtures too.

This leaves Sunderland with Luke O’Nien, who has played 35 times in the Championship this season. However, he will miss the game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday through suspension.

That, then, leaves their only other option as Leo Hjelde, who has been playing at left back since his arrival from Leeds United in January.

Seelt’s injury leaves the Black Cats with only two guaranteed centre backs for the rest of the season, depending on how bad Ballard’s injury is, plus a potentially makeshift one in Hjelde.

Decision to loan out Triantis looks a bad call

With Seelt now out and Sunderland with a major shortage of centre backs, it makes the decision to loan out Nectarios Triantis a poor one.

The Australian had joined in the summer from Central Coast Mariners, but made just two league appearances in the first half of the season.

He was then sent out on loan in January to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, linking back up with Nick Montgomery, who he worked with at Central Coast Mariners.

He has recently made quite an impression too, being praised as ‘outstanding’ by Montgomery after playing in defensive midfield in a recent defeat to Rangers.

With Triantis’ spell in Scotland going well so far, it has to be said that the decision to loan him out, despite still having low options, was a bad call from Sunderland. They might benefit long-term from the agreement, but they'll have to wade through some short-term pain.