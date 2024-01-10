Highlights West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen sustained injuries against Bristol City, potentially leaving a gap in their attacking options.

Sunderland's Jack Clarke has been identified as a potential replacement for West Ham and is being considered at board level.

However, Sunderland has set a high price tag for Clarke, making it difficult for West Ham to strike a deal in January.

Sunderland face a nervous wait to see the outcome of West Ham United's latest injury update and what it may mean for their star man, Jack Clarke.

Following last weekend's round of FA Cup fixtures, the Hammers could only draw with Championship side Bristol City despite naming a full-strength squad.

But doing so seemingly backfired for the Europa Conference League champions, with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen both picking up injuries against the Robins.

It has been reported by The Guardian that the Brazilian midfielder could miss up to four weeks after sustaining a calf injury, meanwhile Bowen had to be assisted off the field on Sunday.

With Michail Antonio suffering a setback from his latest knee injury and Mohammed Kudus away with Ghana at AFCON, David Moyes could look to bolster his attacking options to keep the Irons' hopes of European football alive.

And with the emergence of Paqueta and Bowen's latest injuries, Sunderland's top scorer has been identified as a potential incoming at the London Stadium.

As per TEAMtalk, the West Ham boss has explained that he wants to bring in more competition for the left-winger position, with Clarke identified as a potential replacement.

What did David Moyes say on West Ham injuries?

Speaking after the draw with Bristol City, the Hammers boss was able to give an update on his players and the severity of their injuries. Speaking to The Evening Standard, Moyes said: "I couldn’t give you any update at all.

"I’ve not even spoken to the medical team since the end of the game, so I couldn’t give you anything about that - I think losing Lucas was a big turning point in the game."

The January transfer window is now open but when asked whether the day’s injuries could accelerate the club’s push for new signings, Moyes replied: “I don’t think so, I don’t think it would necessarily play a part.

“Obviously, if we’re going to lose people long-term, but I’ve not heard anything to suggest anybody’s severe."

West Ham want to secure Clarke deal this month

The 23-year-old has been discussed at board level at the London Stadium, with West Ham keen to bolster their attacking options but are still trying to figure out the best way to bring him to the capital, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has also claimed that Moyes' side are very keen to add the former Tottenham attacker to their side this month.

Sunderland have made it clear that they do not want to sell Clarke, and it will therefore take a big fee to lure him away from the Stadium of Light this month.

That has not put off West Ham, though, who are considering the best approach to land the Black Cats star.

Sunderland price-tag will make it hard for West Ham to strike deal in January

Struggling Premier League side Sheffield United have also been looking into a deal for Clarke, according to reports, but with the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal, that could mean he is off their radar for now.

January is a difficult time for any club to make a big signing though - teams are not likely to cash in on their best players, meaning the value will only increase as we head into the summer window.

Sunderland reporter Michael Graham has said though that not even a £20 million bid would tempt the Black Cats hierarchy into accepting, so it's likely going to need at least £25 million in order for Clarke to maybe leave the Stadium of Light in January.

Are West Ham going to pay that for a Championship player? They did so in the January window four years ago when they paid £20 million for Bowen from Hull City, so they may just take that risk once more.