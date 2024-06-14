It was a disappointing season for Sunderland in the Championship, and it has been a tough start to the summer for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, and the search for his permanent replacement has now gone on for over 100 days.

Mike Dodds took charge on an interim basis until the end of the season after Beale's exit, but he struggled to make an impact, and the Black Cats finished 16th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

A host of names have been linked with the Sunderland job in recent months, but a number of targets, including the likes of Danny Rohl and Bo Svensson, are now unavailable, while Will Still rejected the job due to concerns over the level of backing he would receive and the makeup of his backroom staff, and he has now been taken over at French side Lens.

Former AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen was believed to be in the frame, but he was ruled out of contention on Sunday, and the Black Cats suffered the latest blow in their managerial hunt on Wednesday as ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior pulled out of a second interview.

QPR manager Marti Cifuentes is admired by Sunderland, but compensation could be a stumbling block in any move for the Spaniard, meaning the Wearsiders may have to go even further down their list.

Whoever takes over at the Stadium of Light will face a number of challenges, with the potential departures of key players such as Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham, and the new manager will also have to make a decision on the future of midfielder Callum Styles, who spent last season on loan at the club from Barnsley.

Sunderland have an option to sign Styles permanently this summer, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, his future is "in doubt", and the Black Cats are set to decide against bringing him back on a full-time basis.

It is understandable why Sunderland may have reservations over Styles given his underwhelming performances during his loan spell, but should he impress for Hungary in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, they may regret not signing him while they had the chance.

Sunderland could have second thoughts over Callum Styles snub after Euro 2024

Styles was signed by Beale on the final day of the winter transfer window, but injury meant that he never featured under the 43-year-old before his dismissal in February.

The midfielder made his debut for Sunderland in Dodds' first game as caretaker, and he went on to make 12 appearances for the club, with 10 of those coming from the start.

Callum Styles stats for Sunderland (according to Sofascore) Appearances 12 Goals 0 Shots per game 0.6 Assists 1 Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.8 Balls recovered per game 4.1 Passing accuracy 82%

Styles failed to impress Black Cats supporters during his loan spell, but there were plenty of mitigating circumstances to explain why the 24-year-old found it challenging on Wearside.

While Styles will have known that Beale was under significant pressure when he arrived at the club, it will have been a big blow for him to lose the manager that signed him just a matter of weeks later.

With Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Aji Alese all out injured, Styles played much of his football for Sunderland at left-back or left-wing back, rather than in the central midfield position he thrived in for Barnsley in the first half of the season.

Styles is a versatile player who is capable of covering in defence, but it is tough to judge him properly when he was not given an opportunity in his preferred role.

The midfielder was not the only player to underperform during what was a difficult few months for the Black Cats, and it would not have been easy for him to come into a side that were in decline.

Sunderland won just two of the 12 games in which Styles featured, drawing two and losing eight, underlining just how poor they were in the latter part of the season, making it near impossible for him to produce his best form.

Styles has made 22 appearances for Hungary since making his debut in March 2022, and with Marco Rossi's side tipped to be one of the dark horses at Euro 2024, he could be set to shine on the international stage.

Strong performances for Hungary in the tournament would undoubtedly put Styles in the shop window, and if he was picked up by another Championship club, the Black Cats could regret their decision not to sign him permanently.

Styles has made it clear that he would "love to stay longer" at Sunderland, but it does not seem that feeling is shared by the club, and he will be determined to show what he is capable of in Germany this summer.