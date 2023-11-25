Sunderland impressed back in the Sky Bet Championship last season, finishing in the top-six and competing well in the play-offs.

There's plenty of hope, therefore, at the Stadium of Light that Tony Mowbray's young squad can go again and rub shoulders with the Championship's elite in 2023/24.

The Black Cats are an electric outfit to watch on their day and more than capable of mixing it with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

It's no surprise, then, that they are a popular pick for television coverage.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Sunderland TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

Mowbray's side are set for live broadcast on Saturday 9th December when they take on West Brom at the Stadium of Light (12:30).

Just days later, when Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday 12th December, the Sky Sports cameras will be there again (20:00).

That's it for Sunderland's featured games on Sky Sports in 2023, although their New Year's Day meeting with Preston North End (12:30) will be live.

Sunderland on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

For Sunderland, their meeting with Huddersfield Town (19:45) on Wednesday 29th November will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button.

Sunderland upcoming TV games Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (Red Button) 29/11/23 19:45 Sunderland v West Brom 09/12/23 12:30 Sunderland v Leeds United 12/12/23 20:00 Sunderland v Preston North End 01/01/24 12:30

Where to watch Sunderland abroad

SAFC Live - Sunderland's in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."