Sunderland AFC have had a rollercoaster of a last 20 years, with the club going from being a consistent Premier League side, to one that tasted a double relegation before spending nearly half a decade in League One.

Now in their third consecutive season in the Championship, the Black Cats are on the front foot once again and are in contention for a return to the top flight after last playing in the division back in 2017.

During an eventful last two decades, plenty of players have come and gone at the club, with some leaving a greater mark on the Stadium of the Light than others, with supporters still holding those stars in high regard.

Football League World has taken a look at six of Sunderland's best signings since 2004, and the impact that they had during their time in red-and-white.

Darren Bent

Despite the potential hostile feelings towards Darren Bent now for Black Cats fans, few can deny the quality he possessed in front of goal for the team during his year-and-a-half in the North East.

Signed for a reported £10m from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2009, the 12-time capped England striker hit the ground running for Sunderland, scoring eight goals and picking up three assists in his first 12 Premier League games at the club.

He found the back of the net 24 times in total in the league in his first season, helping his team to a 13th-place finish.

He attracted the attention of Aston Villa in January 2011 after eight goals in 20 games in 2010/11, signing for the Villains for £24m, where he struggled to maintain the high standards that he had set for himself previously.

Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe was part of one of the greatest swap deals in the history of the Premier League, as Sunderland struck a deal to exchange Jozy Altidore for the former Tottenham star in January 2015, with the American moving the other way to Toronto FC.

The then 33-year-old was seemingly coming to the end of his career, but in his two full seasons with the Black Cats he scored 15 goals in each, helping them remain in the division in 2015/16. However, he could not stop relegation the next year.

Defoe left for AFC Bournemouth ahead of the 2017/18 campaign but his connection with Sunderland remained deep and he returned to play seven more games with them in League One before announcing his retirement in March 2022.

Steed Malbranque

Steed Malbranque was a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light throughout his three years at the club between 2008 and 2011 after signing from Tottenham on a four-year deal.

The Belgium-born, ex-France U21 international made a home in the midfield of the Black Cats and was a regular for Roy Keane, Ricky Sbragia, and Steve Bruce. He played 112 times in red-and-white, with his creativity and experience the key to his team maintaining their Premier League status over the course of those three years.

Malbranque was made dispensable by the latter of his Sunderland managers, much to the disappointment of supporters, and it can be said that it was the now 44-year-old who got the last laugh as Bruce was sacked just months later.

Yann M'Vila

Yan M'Vila brought a quality to Sunderland's midfield that had not been seen for a number of years when he was signed on loan from Rubin Kazan ahead of the 2015/16 season.

He had been chased by Arsenal four years earlier, with Arsene Wenger submitting a £22m bid for the Frenchman while he was playing for Stade Rennais.

The bid was turned down and it looked as though M'Vila was never going to get the chance to play in the Premier League until the Black Cats came along and brought him in.

M'Vila was excellent during his season at the Stadium of Light and he was imperative to their survival, as once again they made a great escape to avoid the Championship. A deal was agreed to bring the midfielder back permanently the following January, but it was cancelled just a month before, and he never returned to the North East.

Aiden McGeady

Aiden McGeady signed for the Black Cats in one of the club's toughest moments in the last after they were relegated to the Championship in 2017, joining for just £250,000 from Everton.

While the rest of the team faltered, the Irishman proved himself a fighter, scoring seven goals and picking up five assists in his first season at the club. He excelled once again in League One, sticking with Sunderland after the faith they had put in him, and he repaid them with consistent performances across his five years.

Aiden McGeady Sunderland Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2017/18 37 7 5 2018/19 40 14 6 2019/20 21 6 2 2020/21 36 6 18 2021/22 16 3 4

Injuries slowly got the better of the skillful winger, and his involvement became less and less. However, he was still around to see the Wearsiders back to the second tier through the play-offs in his final season.

McGeady is arguably the club's best signing from their double relegation and he lived up to the hype that he once had during the early days of his career.

Jack Clarke

Now playing in the Premier League for Ipswich Town, Jack Clarke originally moved to Sunderland from Tottenham on loan, with the deal becoming permanent for £750,000, according to Football London.

Although the fee still seems incredibly low, it was also reported that Spurs had a 25% sell-on fee in the deal, but the Black Cats will always be the winners from it.

The winger was near-perfect at the Stadium of Light, scoring 28 goals and picking up 23 assists in 114 appearances. 15 of those 28 strikes came last season, with the now 24-year-old becoming the talisman for the team in the absence of a prolific striker.

Clarke departed in the summer, but left a leaving present of a goal and assist in his final two Sunderland games at the very start of the campaign before joining Ipswich for an initial £15m, a fee that could rise to £20m.