Championship league leaders Sunderland will not accept any offers from Premier League giants Manchester United for starlet Chris Rigg in January.

That's according to the Northern Echo, who report that while the Black Cats are aware of the Red Devils' growing interest in the teenager, they will resist any approaches for him during the upcoming January transfer window.

As per the report, the Old Trafford side are long-time admirers of the midfielder, and were hoping to prise him away from the Stadium of Light before he signed his first professional deal with his current club last summer.

Under the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are intent on bringing young talent to the club, while Rigg is a key target with that recruitment ethos in mind.

However, the Black Cats are not willing to let the 17-year-old leave the Stadium of Light just yet, which will please supporters amid their club's bid for Premier League football.

Furthermore, after signing his first professional deal back in July, Rigg is under contract with the Black Cats until 2027, so the North East side are in absolutely no rush to cash in on his services.

Black Cats stance is good for Rigg

Sunderland are flying under the stewardship of Regis Le Bris, who was appointed as manager last June, and has guided the club to the top of the table a third of the way through the season.

The Black Cats have not lost since suffering a late September defeat at the hands of play-off hopefuls Watford, and look on course to return to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation from the top-flight back in 2017.

The club's clear stance on Rigg will have been made with their promotion push on the forefront of their minds, but it is also ideal for the midfielder himself.

The teenager is thriving right now, and has played a key role in the Black Cats' climb to the Championship summit so far this term, and has notched three goals in 14 appearances, with his most recent strike helping his side to a 2-1 victory over Luton Town last month.

He has appeared in all but one of the club's league fixtures so far this term, which epitomises his importance to Le Bris and co, while he boasts menacing shooting boots, having directed seven of the 19 shots he has taken in the second tier on target, as per FotMob.

His FotMob statistics also demonstrate that Rigg is a tenacious player, who was won an impressive total of 55 duels in the Championship, as well as earning 19 fouls.

Chris Rigg 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 14 Starts 13 Pass accuracy % 80.7 Chances created 12 Assists 0 Shots 19 Shots on target 7 Goals 3

While plying his trade for the Black Cats in the Championship, the 17-year-old is showing how good he is, and his efforts may help the Black Cats on their way to a place in next season's Premier League.

But if his club allowed him to go to Man United, then he would become a part of an environment where competition for places is tough, amid the presence of highly talented midfielders, such as Portugal superstar Bruno Fernandes.

Amad Diallo example shows Man United move may not suit Rigg

A lack of game time is not something that will likely trouble Rigg, now that it is clear the Black Cats are particularly keen to keep him on their books during the January transfer window.

Whereas if the Red Devils were able to secure his services come the turn of the year, his playing time would likely suffer due to stern competition.

Perhaps Amad Diallo is the perfect example of how, at times, Man United do not provide the best environment for developing young talent, as after excelling during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2022/23 season, the 22-year-old struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford the following campaign.

In fact, during the entirety of last term, Diallo made just 12 appearances in all competitions, with nine of them coming in the Premier League, after he scored 14 goals in 39 Championship outings during his time with the Black Cats.

With the Ivorian's fortunes in mind, Rigg will be glad that the Black Cats are keen to retain his services during the upcoming transfer window, while his ability makes it clear to see why Le Bris and co want the starlet to remain on board.