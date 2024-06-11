Highlights Sunderland's Dan Neil rejects contract due to club's failure to name new manager after Tony Mowbray's sacking mid-season.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has turned down a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with the club’s inability to appoint a new boss a reason for that.

The Black Cats endured a miserable campaign where they ultimately finished 16th in the table, despite having hopes of pushing for the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray was harshly sacked midway through the season, with Michael Beale named as his successor, but he lasted just two months, as Mike Dodds was named as interim head coach for the remainder of the campaign as results continued to suffer.

Dan Neil turns down Sunderland contract extension

Therefore, Sunderland are gearing up for a huge summer, but they are yet to name a new head coach - much to the frustration of the fans.

And, it appears the uncertainty is also not what the players want, as TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that Neil has rejected a contract offer from the club, and a ‘factor’ in his decision is the lack of progress on naming a new boss.

“Understand the highly-rated Dan Neil has turned down a new deal at Sunderland.

“One of the factors believed to be the uncertainty surrounding the club's failure to appoint a new manager after more than 100 days. Neil has made 149 starts in the last three seasons.”

Dan Neil’s Sunderland contract

There’s no real panic to get Neil secured on a longer deal right now, as he currently has a contract with Sunderland that runs until the summer of 2026.

But, with two years to go, it makes sense that the club have started talks, and it’s a concern that Neil hasn’t put pen to paper, considering he is an academy graduate who has played an important role over the past few years.

So, this has to be a worry, but you would imagine that Sunderland will work on reaching an agreement in the next 12 months before they consider a sale, as Neil’s value will start to drop if he enters the final year of his deal.

Sunderland manager latest

In the bigger picture, this update is a concern because it gives an insight into the dressing room, and it shows that Neil, at least, is not happy with the managerial situation.

Simply put, the way this search has been conducted has not been good enough, as the club have had months to get a replacement for Beale lined up, and they remain without a head coach.

Some will say it doesn’t really matter until pre-season, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done on the squad, and the head coach is going to have a say on the transfers, even if they don’t call all the shots.

There’s real pressure on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to get things right, and he needs to do it quickly to lift the mood around the club ahead of the new season, with a vital few weeks ahead for Sunderland, with the owner having previously said on Friday they would be announcing the new boss 'imminently'.