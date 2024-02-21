Highlights New Sunderland head coach sought after Beale's quick exit, with interim coach Dodds in charge for season's remainder.

Palmer warns against Sunderland's wishful hiring with Beale's sacking, questions future of former manager after yet another dismissal.

Focus shifts to securing target Will Still in summer for Sunderland, hierarchy reconsidering approach for upcoming head coach decision.

Sunderland are in the hunt for yet another head coach to take the reins, after Michael Beale's dismal period in charge reached its conclusion.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Glasgow Rangers boss was hired on December 18th, eventually replacing current Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray in the Stadium of Light hotseat. But, just two months and a day after being instilled in the dugout, the 43-year-old parted company with the North East outfit.

The Black Cats' sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, then released his comments on the situation, as well as confirming that Mike Dodds will remain in interim charge until the end of the season, having previously filled in for two weeks back in December, which included impressive home victories over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Carlton Palmer weighs in on ongoing Sunderland debacle

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England defender Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland should've been careful in what they'd wished for when making the appointment back in December, in what has proven to be a backwards step.

"Be careful what you wish for," he began. "Mick Beale, the former QPR boss, has been sacked by Sunderland after just two months in charge. He won four of his 12 games as Sunderland manager."

"Ironically, his last game came as a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City when his predecessor, Tony Mowbray was in the opposition dugout.

"It's disappointing for Mick Beale. Where does he go from here? That remains to be seen after disappointing spells at two clubs," he added.

Sunderland linked with Will Still once again

Palmer then issued his verdict on whether Sunderland should pursue their long-term target, Will Still.

The Essex-born tactician is yet to manage in England, but has enjoyed a successful short career in Belgium and France with clubs such as Lierse, Beerschot and his current employers, Stade de Reims.

After finishing 11th in the 2022/23 Ligue 1, his side are currently in eighth place with 31 points from 22 games, seven behind AS Monaco who occupy fifth position and the last European spot.

"It is believed that Sunderland will renew their interest in Will Still in the summer," Palmer continued. "But its important that they get the right man for the job."

"They thought they'd kick on and be in the play-offs by bringing Mick Beale in. They are now further away from those positions and will find it difficult to get a play-off spot this season, so very disappointing.

Championship play-off race (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 32 14 52 6 Coventry City 33 14 51 7 Norwich City 33 8 51 8 Hull City 32 6 51 9 Preston North End 33 -8 49 10 Sunderland 33 8 47 11 Watford 33 4 44 12 Bristol City 33 1 44 13 Middlesbrough 32 0 44

He concluded: "I thought they (Sunderland) took a gamble by bringing him in. It was a difficult decision, but I thought there were better candidates for the job. Will they go for Will Still in the summer? He was second on their list, but maybe Sunderland are in a better position to get him in the summer."

Sunderland must nail upcoming appointment

In reference to the aforementioned club statement following Monday afternoon's news, it was revealed by Sky Sports' Keith Downie that it gives the likes of Speakman and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ample time to reflect on their last appointment, as well as lining up an array of targets for the summer.

Still is said to be their next first-choice in that regard, having previously been linked with the club following the dismissal of Mowbray back in early December.

After Beale was appointed, the 31-year-old hit out at speculation over his future, claiming that links between himself and Sunderland were "made up" after French outlet Score.fr quashed such links.

However, HITC Football report that Sunderland are still keen on luring him to Wearside, just a year after he first came to national prominence after revealing his addiction with Football Manager, and taking Reims on a 17-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 despite not holding the required UEFA Pro License.

Whilst the hierarchy focus on nailing their main target, the club's target of reaching the play-offs has taken a major hit following back-to-back defeats.

Dodds and his squad must close the gap on those above sooner rather than later, and his second spell as interim head coach this season begins on Saturday against Swansea City.