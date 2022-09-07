Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray offers official injury update on Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart may only miss six weeks of action due to a thigh injury, but Dennis Cirkin’s hamstring issue is far less serious than first reported, as he will only be out of action for two weeks as opposed to months, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

BBC Radio Newcastle first claimed earlier on Wednesday afternoon that Stewart could be out for 12 weeks following a tear to his thigh, which he suffered in the warm-up before Monday night’s clash with Middlesbrough.

However, they also claimed that it could only be a minimum of four weeks, with a rather large time-scale being reported.

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889

Mowbray has now confirmed that the two-cap Scotland international is expected to be missing for between six and eight weeks, but the new Black Cats head coach has warned it could potentially be longer.

As for Cirkin, BBC Newcastle stated that the left-sided defender would not be seen until 2023 after a grade three tear to his hamstring after he went down in the second half against Boro and was subsequently withdrawn.

It is nowhere severe as that though for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, who will only be absent for a fortnight after suffering a tweak to the muscle and not a tear.

The Verdict

This is a much more positive update on the whole than what was believed to be the original diagnosis.

Not much has changed in Stewart’s situation as he’s expected to be out for perhaps two months, but if his body reacts better and quicker than expected, then it could be even sooner that Sunderland fans see their talisman back in action.

But Cirkin being only out for two weeks and not months is a big deal, especially as he’s played in all eight matches so far this season in the Championship.

Depending on what system Tony Mowbray wants to implement going forward, Cirkin can fit into a back three on the left-hand side and also in his more natural role of left-back in a back four, so his return to action following the international break at the end of the month will be welcomed.