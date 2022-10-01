Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray issues expectation warning

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has issued a warning to those that may get carried away with their good start to the Championship season.

Expectations will naturally shift throughout a season and that is no different with Sunderland who have looked incredibly comfortable in their return to the Championship following promotion from League One last season.

Even with a managerial change from Alex Neil to Tony Mowbray, the Black Cats have maintained their form which has inevitably led to many dreaming of bigger things for this season.

15 points from ten games is a good return for a side coming from League One, mix that with a managerial change and key players missing through injury, you’d be forgiven for thinking Sunderland can only get better.

That has led to Mowbray dampening expectations slightly both internally and externally to ensure everyone keeps their feet on the ground.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the former Blackburn manager told reporters: “If you look at the league, and to be honest I try not to, the team that is third bottom of the league is five points away, so they could be ahead of you by close of play on Tuesday.

“We need to have that context, we’re doing alright in an extremely tight league where everybody can beat everybody.

“It’s not really until after Christmas in my mind that you can look at the table genuinely and start thinking about these things.”

Mowbray then called for calm and pragmatism with the rest of the season, recognising the unpredictability of the Championship: “It’s important just to stay calm, trust the team to work really hard. Some days the keeper will make saves, it’ll hit the post and come out, and I’ll be talking about the fine margins of this game.”

The Verdict

Mowbray is using all of his experience to manage expectations of every single stakeholder associated with the club.

From the hierarchy, to the players and the supporters, Mowbray is using his leadership skills to ensure no one gets carried away which is an essential asset for any manager.

It will serve Sunderland well in good stead and while he’s right to call for calm, he also must recognise what supporters have been through over the years.

Getting fans to fall back in love with the football club should be the main short-term priority and getting positive results will do that.