Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray gives honest assessment of his time at the club so far

Tony Mowbray has given an honest assessment of his time at Sunderland after being appointed in August following Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke City.

He will be taking charge of his tenth game against Burnley in another game where his side will be operating without a recognised striker.

Results have been mixed since both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms picked up knocks with Mowbray hoping there’s plenty more to come from his side once he has all of his players at his disposal.

The former Blackburn and Coventry boss has been encouraged by what he’s seen so far but insists it’s still early stages for him at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said: “The way I manage, it’s about the collective but developing these cultures and values takes a lot longer. It takes longer for the players to understand what it is you want from them.

“As we move forward, I hope a truer identity of the football we want to play comes forward. I feel settled here and the support has been great, everyone here wants the club to do well and you feel the burden of that.”

Mowbray also went to discuss expectations of the side, reiterating that it is tough for a newly promoted team, whatever the size of the club.

He added: “I’ve tried to temper expectations a bit, we’ve just come from League One and I think we should be happy to be really competitive.

“The parachute payments have made this division have made it harder and harder for a team just to roll through this division, it creates a huge gulf between a team newly-promoted and newly-relegated.”

Mowbray has won three, lost three and drawn three of his nine games so far will be hoping that his record improves as he properly beds in at the club.

Tha form under Mowbray has helped the Black Cats to 13th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-offs and six clear of the relegation zone going into Saturday’s game.

The Verdict

It’s been a steady start after what could have been another catastrophic period for the club after Alex Neil’s abrupt departure.

Solid foundations were laid by Neil but the work of those running the football deserves credit as they’ve been able to keep the ship steady in an uncertain period.

They’ve got their managerial appointments right so far with Lee Johnson getting the team attacking again before Alex Neil gave them more balance and Mowbray will hope he can continue the good work left by his predecessors.