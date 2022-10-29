Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray draws Luton Town link ahead of clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said he sees similarities between the Black Cats and Luton Town when it comes to gradual improvement.

Chasing short-term success led to Sunderland’s demise and subsequent fall down to League One with a new journey being embarked upon under new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Chasing short-term success has led to many Championship clubs falling into financial difficulties with both Luton and now Sunderland refusing to follow the same path.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mowbray praised the approach and insists the Wearsiders are following the same approach as Luton.

He said: “I’m sure everyone is aware that there is a plan at this football club of how we are going to do it, building incrementally, rather than throwing tens of millions at it, it’s important to build.

“I remember speaking to Nathan after Blackburn had played them and we played really. He’s adding what feels like a better quality of footballer to the way they play. When I watch them, they are a real threat to anybody they play, especially at home.”

Sunderland are coming up against Luton and it will no doubt be a highlight of how far both clubs have come in recent years.

Not only will Luton be needing a performance to ensure they maintain their promotion hopes, but also Sunderland can showcase their transition against a good Championship side.

The Verdict

Despite the gulf in the size of the clubs, Luton have been far more impressive over recent years than Sunderland.

The ability to consistently perform above expectation isn’t a fluke and is the outcome of years of planning and hard work off the pitch.

It was an area neglected by the owners at Sunderland for years, with the expectation of money being the solution, rather than long-term planning.

Now under new ownership, following the same path of Luton Town is far more sensible and will certainly lead to more sustained success for the Black Cats in the future.