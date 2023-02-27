Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray compares Coventry City individual to Man City star

Coventry City ran out as 2-1 winners against Sunderland at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon in what was a well-contested clash.

Goals from Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres fired the hosts into a two-goal lead before Amad Diallo halved the deficit in stoppage time.

Gyokeres, who has caused havoc for the majority of defences in the Championship this season, took his goal tally to 15 when he netted late on in the second half.

After the game, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray compared the Swedish striker to a forward who is taking the Premier League by storm, Erling Haaland.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Mowbray said: “You can only judge him (Gyokeres) on the league he’s playing in and the players he’s playing against.

“He looks a yard more powerful and a yard quicker than everyone else, he’s a really confident boy.

“I don’t want to say he should test himself in the Premier League but who is like him in the Premier League at the moment?

“Who is too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship.

“The way he buys himself space to shoot is pretty impressive and Coventry did well to hold onto him, he looks a really talented boy.”

The verdict

A very well-rounded striker, it is no surprise that there are now several clubs who are chasing the Coventry forward ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Possessing excellent dribbling ability and pace, he can threaten with the ball at his feet, whilst he has the athleticism and physicality to help his side go a bit more direct.

There certainly can be similarities drawn to the striking duo and in the Championship, the 24-year-old has been mightily impressive for quite some time.

If Gyokeres can continue performing the way he has done during what remains of this season, the Sky Blues might find it more difficult than ever to keep hold of him.