Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new manager after it was announced Tony Mowbray would leave the club on Monday night.

It came as a bit of a shock to many, with Sunderland just outside the play-offs, but there was a general feeling that the club wanted a younger, more long-term option to manage the club's young squad.

Championship table - 06/12/23 Team P GD Pts 6. Hull City 19 5 30 7. Blackburn Rovers 19 1 28 8. Preston 19 -8 28 9. Sunderland 19 7 27 10. Watford 19 5 27

There's no doubt that the Sunderland job would be an attractive one for potential managers. The club have a sustainable transfer model of buying talented young players before looking to sell them on for more money, and have attracted talented players from across Europe to the club

The Black Cats are also a massive club. Their Stadium of Light home holds just under 49,000 people and regularly get crowds of over 40,000. It's a big job, but one most managers would love to have.

Will Still latest

Reims manager Will Still made headlines last season after taking over the French club who were sat in the Ligue 1 relegation zone. He guided the club to a mid-table finish and has backed that up this season with the club currently in fifth.

According to Teamtalk, he's on the Black Cats shortlist to become their next manager.

The 31-year-old would certainly fit the bill as a young, ambitious manager and his ability to speak both French and English is an added bonus as Sunderland currently have four French players on their books. He'd also know the European market well, which could be of interest to Sunderland's owners.

He's previously spoken about his desire to manage in the Premier League and joining Sunderland may give himself the chance to do so in the coming years. According to The Sun, Still last summer refused to rule out a move to The Championship.

He said, "Vincent Kompany was at Anderlecht last year and has gone into the Championship and done an unbelievable job.

"I think the Championship rivals many of the top leagues in the world. All the doors are open. I’m not closing anything at any time."

This should be music to the ears of Sunderland fans, but it may prove a tough ask to prize him away from a Reims side doing so well.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has also been shortlisted for the Black Cats job, according to Teamtalk.

Ex-Manchester United academy boss joined Ipswich in 2021 and has done a fantastic job at Portman Road, getting the club promoted to the Championship in 2023 and currently occupying a spot in the automatic promotion places.

The 37-year-old fits the bill as a young, talented manager, but it remains to be seen whether he'd leave the impressive project he's building at Portman Road to move to Sunderland.

McKenna has the chance to do something special at Ipswich with two consecutive promotions, so this move looks unlikely. However, stranger things have happened.

Julien Sablé linked

Nice assistant boss Julien Sablé is a name that has been mentioned recently via Talksport.

The 41-year-old has managed the B sides of both Saint-Éttienne and Nice, and has vast experience of managing young players as a result of this.

Similarly to the other managers linked, Sablé is a young, promising manager which fits the bill for Sunderland. Similarly to Will Still, his ability to speak French and deep knowledge of the French game and academy system could be something of great interest to Kristjaan Speakman and the Black Cats' owners.

Given Sablé is only an assistant manager at Nice and not managing a high-flying side like Still and McKenna, it could be easier for the Sunderland hierarchy to attract him to the club.

One thing is for certain, and that's there will be plenty of twists and turns in the coming days as Sunderland look to replace Mowbray.