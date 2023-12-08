Highlights Tony Mowbray has left Sunderland, who now need a new manager to secure a promotion spot.

The new manager will be working with a young squad, as several young players were recruited in the summer transfer window.

Rumors suggest that Steven Schumacher, Kim Hellberg, and Scott Brown are potential candidates for the vacant manager position at Sunderland.

Sunderland need to find a new manager following the shock departure of Tony Mowbray.

Results may have gone against the 60-year-old in recent weeks, but he guided the Black Cats into the play-offs at the end of last term and took them within a few games of reaching the Premier League.

But recent results have cost Mowbray, who will now need to be replaced as the Wearside outfit look to secure another place in the promotion mix at the end of 2023/24.

Whoever comes in will need to work with a very young squad, with several youngsters being recruited during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

It remains to be seen who Kyril-Louis Dreyfus picks to succeed Mowbray - but there are plenty of rumours flying around at the moment.

We take a look at some of these latest rumours below.

Steven Schumacher: "I'm in the perfect place"

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has been linked with the top job at the Stadium of Light.

However, it doesn't seem as though the Pilgrims' boss is desperate to make the switch to Wearside at this point.

He told BBC Radio Devon: "I think most football fans and people would understand that, and when the right opportunity comes I'll know and we'll get that sense, but at this moment in time I'm in the perfect place.

"I'm learning all the time, I'm making mistakes, I'm getting better at making decisions and getting better tactically.

"I feel as though this league is testing us all the time, which is what we wanted and what we expected, and all of us as a staff are learning.

"There's no rush, I'm still only young, there's no rush for me to move anywhere, I'm in a brilliant place."

Kim Hellberg's Sunderland interview

The Black Cats' owner Louis-Dreyfus was due to meet IFK Varnamo manager Kim Hellberg yesterday, with Fotbollskanalen reporting that he's in the frame to succeed Mowbray.

The 35-year-old currently manages in the top tier of Swedish football and has plenty of managerial experience under his belt despite the fact he's still young.

Yesterday, The Times confirmed this interview. It doesn't look as though they would have many difficulties appointing him if he wanted to make this move, with the manager looking set to leave his current side.

Scott Brown interested in Sunderland job

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has thrown his hat into the ring to become the Black Cats' next boss, according to the Daily Record.

The 38-year-old spent all of his playing career in Scotland - but has managed Fleetwood Town before.

Taking charge of the League One side back in May last year, he was sacked a few months ago following the club's poor start to the campaign, with the club finding themselves in the relegation zone.

Despite this, he has plucked up the courage to take an interest in a job in a higher tier.