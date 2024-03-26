Sunderland are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the sacking of Michael Beale.

The Black Cats controversially made the decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Beale in December, and it is fair to say the move did not work out.

Beale was an unpopular choice among Sunderland supporters, and he was dismissed last month after winning just four of his 12 games in charge, drawing two and losing six.

Mike Dodds, who enjoyed a successful spell as caretaker after Mowbray's departure, was appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season, and journalist Alan Nixon claimed that the 37-year-old could have been handed the full-time job in the summer if he impressed.

However, Dodds has found it much tougher this time around, with the Black Cats picking up just one point from five games under his guidance, and it seems likely the club will make an external appointment.

Sunderland currently sit 12th in the Championship table, 13 points from the play-off places and nine points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Cardiff City in South Wales on Good Friday.

Championship Table (As it stands March 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

With little left to play for this season, attention is now turning to the next managerial appointment, and as speculation gathers pace, we rounded up the latest news on the search for Beale's successor.

Sheffield Wednesday boss on radar

A host of managers have been linked with the Sunderland job since Beale's exit, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Scott Parker.

Another new name entered the frame last week, with i News claiming that the Black Cats are considering a move for Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough in October at a time when the Owls sat bottom of the Championship table with just three points to their name after a disastrous start to the season.

However, Wednesday have improved significantly under Rohl, and the German has won 12 of his 30 games in charge so far, drawing three and losing 15, to give his side hope of survival.

The Owls are 23rd in the table, but they are just two points from safety with eight games remaining, and Rohl has received plenty of praise for the outstanding work he has done in his first managerial role.

Rohl would be an exciting appointment for Sunderland, and he could be the perfect fit for the club's model of recruiting young players, but Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri will likely be unwilling to let the 34-year-old depart without significant compensation, which could prove to be a stumbling block.

After Beale's disappointing tenure, owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will need to find a manager that will be accepted by Black Cats supporters, and FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke gave his approval to the potential appointment of Rohl, although he believes it would be a gamble.

"I wouldn’t mind Danny Rohl to be fair," Jack said.

"He’s done a good job at Sheffield Wednesday so far, and obviously the aim is to keep them up and I can see him doing it.

"Personally, I think what we’ve seen with them is they were so, so bad at the start of the season, really, really poor, looking like they could’ve been one of the worst teams to ever grace the Championship, that’s how bad they were.

"They’re still not littered with incredible talent, there’s not that many good players in the squad, but they’ve got the point where they’re good enough tactically to beat teams around them and that’s down to Rohl, definitely.

"They might pick up the odd result up against someone above them as well, so if they can beat the teams around them they might stay up.

"I like him, he’s a young manager, he might fit the model, so I’d like to see it, but it could be a risk."

Mike Dodds drops hint on manager search

Dodds provided an update on Sunderland's search for a new manager, revealing that the club have shortlisted potential candidates and will take their time over an appointment.

The interim boss said that he still expects to remain in charge until the summer, but he did suggest that the club could move quickly if they find the right man.

"The last conversation I had, and this was prior to the last couple of games, was that they had shortlisted a number of potential candidates and that they were going to take their time in speaking to those people. They want to make sure they get the next appointment right and they don't want to rush that decision," Dodds told the Sunderland Echo.

"If they feel like they've got the right candidate tomorrow, then they will be in the day after tomorrow. Obviously. If they don't, then they will wait. That was the message I was given a few weeks back and I've not been told that anything has changed. If anything changes then they will communicate that with me. We've got some big games coming up because we need to change the feeling of the football club, and we know that the best way to do that is to win games of football."

Simon Grayson verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Sunderland manager Grayson, who had an underwhelming spell in charge of the club in 2017, said that the Black Cats job will be an attractive proposition for potential managers.

"It’s a big club, huge expectancy levels from everyone because they do demand that they’re challenging for honours - whether it’s in the Championship or the Premier League," Grayson said.

"It’s one of those clubs that have those demands and that’s why it is such a difficult job, but it’s such an inviting job for so many people because of the size and prestige of managing a club like Sunderland.

"It will be interesting how the rest of the season pans out but also how it goes further forward in the summer."

Grayson says there is pressure on the Sunderland board to get the next appointment right, and he believes the club will regret the decision to sack Mowbray.

"I would think looking from the outside the process is very much still moving ahead to see who's going to be available, whether it's now or in the summer," Grayson said.

"When you look back on it, will they regret sacking Tony Mowbray? I'm pretty sure that they will have given the situation the position that they were in when he was there. He had them playing a really attack-minded style and getting results with a young squad. He obviously got them to the play-offs in the previous season.

"I think the decision that they’ll regret is getting rid of Tony in the first place because he knew what he was doing and had the experience of getting teams promoted.

"I don’t know off the top of my head how many points Sunderland are outside the play-offs but the run they have had is going to make it very difficult for them to get into there with the run of form other teams are on.

"They might just think they’ll run until the end of the season and see what happens. They’ll maybe have somebody lined up that can only come in the summer and that’s why they’re prepared to wait but only the owners will know.

"I think the Sunderland owners have to get the next decision right because when you do look back, I'm not sure whether they'll come out and admit it, but they must know that they were wrong with that Mowbray decision because it’s completely backfired.

"That’s no disrespect to Beale or Dodds, but he was doing a good job. It wasn’t as if he was in the bottom five or six, he was getting results and developing young players while playing an exciting style of football.

"It was a big call at the time and any decision any owner make are always scrutinised but given the decision has happened, the next one has to be a good one and a right one.

"It’s never that easy to do at any football club. You can have the best managers in the world and sometimes they don’t work out at particular clubs."