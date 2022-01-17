‘Sunderland manager one day’ – Many Black Cats fans excited by update concerning club legend

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has been appointed as first-team manager at non-league side South Shields, which has caused a stir among many Black Cats fans.

Graham Fenton was relieved of his responsibilities by the Pitching In Northern Premier League side over the weekend and they moved quickly to appoint Phillips as his successor.

The 48-year-old has established himself as a coach since the end of his impressive playing career, having held roles at Leicester City, Derby County, and Stoke City after hanging up his boots.

However, taking charge of South Shields, who play in the seventh tier of the English football pyramid, is the former Sunderland striker’s first step into first-team management and it seems he’s excited for the challenges it may hold.

In a statement on the South Shields website, Phillips said: “I’m absolutely delighted to come on board having been given the opportunity to manage South Shields.

“This is my first taste of management so I’m eager to get going and I’m very, very excited.

“I’d like to thank Geoff Thompson for giving me this opportunity. I’m very grateful for it and am looking forward to working with Geoff and everyone connected with the club.

“The club is very ambitious and is an exciting place to be, which is demonstrated by the investment which has been made in the team and the facilities.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of it and hopefully helping the club move forwards.”

Phillips – who scored more than 100 goals for the Black Cats as a player – has been linked with taking charge at the Stadium of Light multiple times in recent years and Sunderland fans will no doubt keep a close eye on how he gets on.

The appointment has certainly caused a stir among the club’s fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Love this like https://t.co/ITpApzP2L9 — Paul Peterson (@VoodooBrewPaul) January 16, 2022

Big fan of this https://t.co/KdCOLwkel0 — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) January 16, 2022

Step in the right direction to becoming Sunderland manager https://t.co/0UlyWHLbOf — Thomas (@ThomasW85689536) January 16, 2022

All the best super Kev. Great opportunity to get some experience as a manager https://t.co/VCCtLOawUC — Morgan Gray (@MorganGraySAFC) January 16, 2022

Wow! With the whole of Sunderland behind him 🔴⚪ https://t.co/dbp4bCVmA0 — Brian Cape (@BrianMCape) January 16, 2022

Good luck super kev Sunderland manager one day https://t.co/C3xN78kruo — Ian gilling (@ianftmgilling) January 16, 2022

Good luck Super Kev https://t.co/iOs8ENy9cw — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) January 16, 2022